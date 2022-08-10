The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will meet this morning to discuss a requested planned development that would allow rental storage units to be built at Industrial Boulevard and Bahama Avenue, in addition to a preliminary plat for a 13-unit townhouse subdivision on Acoma Place.
Selberg Associates of Lake Havasu City has applied for a general commercial-planned development for the 0.34 acre lot at 2031 Industrial Boulevard – located at the northeast corner of Industrial and Bahama. The lot, owned by Elaine and Job Zuccala, is located between Mother Earth Granite and Marble Company and an automotive care center on Industrial, with River Monkey’s located to the north on Acoma. Property to the south across Bahama is zoned as multiple-family and limited multiple-family, but developed as single family homes.
According to the letter of intent submitted by the applicant, the plan is to build rentable storage units at that location. The submitted plans for the property include two 18-foot tall buildings with a total of 10 storage units. Seven of the units would be 13-feet by 42-feet, while the other three would be 13’x39’.
The building exteriors facing the street would have a stucco finish, while other exteriors would consist of steel siding and roll up doors.
In November, the City Council voted 6-2 to remove storage units as an allowable use in general commercial districts, along with mixed use general and commercial-southgate districts. The new ordinance took effect in late February – 90 days after the council’s vote.
At that time, councilmembers cited the need to protect highly visible locations in town from further storage unit development – especially at the northern and southern entrances into town on State Route 95. During the discussion, Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that property owners in those districts will still be able to go through Havasu’s planned development process if they wish to build storage units in those districts, and if such development makes sense in that area.
No nearby property owners attended the citizen’s meeting about the planned development that was held on June 16.
City staff is recommending approval of the request. The staff report states that the request meets all the requirements in city code, and states that the property lends itself well to a small-scale storage development due to existing commercial and light industrial uses in the immediate vicinity.
The commission will vote on a recommendation to approve or deny the planned development application. That recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will consider the request at a future council meeting before making a final decision to approve or deny.
The commission will consider approving a preliminary plat for Tesoro Townhouses. APL Surveying is requesting the preliminary plat, on behalf of property owner Sorbon Development, for the 0.98 acre property located at 1080 Acoma Place.
The proposed plat lays out 13 one-bedroom townhouses in addition to 13 covered parking spaces, three uncovered parking spaces, and 11 garage units accessibly from the ally. The plat also shows a common pool area.
The project is expected to have a property owners association to manage and maintained the shared portions of the development.
Staff is recommending approval of the preliminary plat.
The commission is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.
