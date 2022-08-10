The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will meet this morning to discuss a requested planned development that would allow rental storage units to be built at Industrial Boulevard and Bahama Avenue, in addition to a preliminary plat for a 13-unit townhouse subdivision on Acoma Place.

Selberg Associates of Lake Havasu City has applied for a general commercial-planned development for the 0.34 acre lot at 2031 Industrial Boulevard – located at the northeast corner of Industrial and Bahama. The lot, owned by Elaine and Job Zuccala, is located between Mother Earth Granite and Marble Company and an automotive care center on Industrial, with River Monkey’s located to the north on Acoma. Property to the south across Bahama is zoned as multiple-family and limited multiple-family, but developed as single family homes.

