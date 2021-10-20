The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission supported a proposal that would limit where storage unit facilities could be built in town, and recommended approval during the first of two public hearings on the topic before a final decision is made.
The commission discussed a text amendment to the city’s permitted uses table during its meeting on Wednesday that would reduce the number of zoning districts where new storage unit developments are allowed. The stated intention of the proposal is to protect the north and south entrances into town along State Route 95 from further storage unit developments.
The amendment proposed to eliminate storage units from three types of zoning districts within the city. The commission agreed that storage units should not be built in two of those districts – general commercial and commercial-southgate. But the commission decided that the goal of protecting Havasu’s gateways can be accomplished without barring storage unit development in the third type of district – mixed use-general zoning. They noted that there are only a handful of, relatively small, areas in town with that zoning and none of them are anywhere near the north or south entrances to town.
“There is a small amount of them, and they are off the beaten track,” Chairman Jim Harris said. “So I think the intent is good, but it’s not necessary for the mixed use – general.”
Ultimately the commission voted to recommend storage units be removed as a permitted use in general commercial and commercial-southgate zones – while leaving mixed use-general zoning unaffected. The amended proposal passed 6-1 with Commissioner Don Bergen casting the dissenting vote. Prior to voting, Bergen said he supports the proposal as it was originally written and believes storage units should not be allowed in mixed use-general zoning either.
The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council to consider during a public hearing planned for Nov. 23, during which the council could make a final decision on the changes. If council adopts the text amendment as proposed by Planning and Zoning, storage units would still be allowed in light industrial and industrial zones, in addition to mixed use-general.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the council that staff brought this proposal forward as a way to start discussions on the topic. He noted that the city has processed a lot of applications for storage unit developments in recent years and that recently the City Council and the commission have both expressed concerns about such developments – particularly at along the highway at the northern and southern city limits.
Morris also went over the city’s zoning map, pointing out that developable land along SR95 at the northern entrance to town is primarily general commercial, with some lots having a planned development as well. Meanwhile, the southern entrance along the highway is mostly zoned as commercial-southgate, with some general commercial zones as well. He noted that there are already several storage unit complexes near the highway on Sweetwater Avenue near the southern entrance.
As for mixed use-general, that zoning only shows up in three general areas within city limits: in the Havasu Foothills, near the end of Industrial Boulevard and across the street from the Lake Havasu State Park entrance, and in Havasu Riviera.
Morris told the commission that the city received three letters for public comment that were distributed to the commissioners prior to the meeting. A public records request by Today’s News-Herald to obtain a copy of those letters was not immediately fulfilled on Wednesday, but Morris said all three letters supported limiting the areas where storage units are allowed.
Commissioner David Diaz said he suspects the number of residents who support this is much higher.
“If we think there are only three, we are kidding ourselves,” he said. “It is a major topic across the city for many different citizens that I have spoken to and that I run into on a daily basis. So this is just a small representation of the people that are against this place turning into storage – especially at the north and south entrances to town.”
Luke Still, Desert Land Group’s Chief Financial Officer, was the only person to address the commission in person during the public hearing. Still said he broadly supports the text amendment and its intentions, but asked the commission to continue to allow storage units in mixed use-general zones. He noted that Desert Land Group is currently involved with all of the mixed use-general districts in the city. He also noted that they have all been rezoned to mixed use-general within the last three years – one as recently as this June.
“I’m not sure why mixed use-general is getting thrown into this prohibition,” Still said. “Every one of the pieces that we have, and everything that Luke (Morris) has shown has been rezoned recently – specifically to do storage.”
Still briefly reviewed each of the properties, noting that three lots zoned as mixed use in the Havasu Foothills include plans for townhomes on two of the three, and a storage unit development on the other. He said allowing storage units was the reason that the mixed use zoning was requested and ultimately approved by the city. Similarly, Still said the Havasu Riviera has two areas zoned for mixed use – one is expected to include townhomes and the other, storage. He said the Riviera storage is situated in the back of the residential development and will not bother the neighborhood.
“Frankly that is a specific plan, where we are putting it there to support some of the neighborhood stuff,” Still said. “It is in the back, it doesn’t have views, and there are a lot of sites out there that don’t have enough room to do the larger RV garages on them.”
Still said the 12 acre lot at the southeast corner of London Bridge Road and Industrial Avenue also has plans for some storage. He said plans for the development have the storage surrounded by high-density housing, a gas station or convenience store, and a restaurant.
“None of them are in highly visible areas,” Still said of existing mixed use-general zoning. “The most highly visible area is the one at Industrial and London Bridge, but it is surrounded by industrial uses and there is a launch ramp across the street. And we are surrounding that boat storage on the perimeter of the property with uses that are taller – so you will not see them.”
Still said if storage units are no longer allowed in mixed use-general districts, that would cause Desert Land Group to have to go back through the rezoning or planned development process for each of the properties. He said in addition to costing money, it would also be time consuming and would set back multiple projects he said are already in the works.
“It would be a hardship for us on each one of these things if it got put on hold right now,” Still said. “From somebody that has been in the city for 20-plus years, and I’ve served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, I strongly agree with the intent of what the city is trying to do. I just think throwing mixed use-general in there is unnecessary, given the limited number of sites there are.”
Commissioner Chad Nelson said he felt the main focus of this proposal is general commercial zones, as such properties are prominent at both entrances along the highway.
“The whole intent of this motion is to protect those areas from storage complexes,” he said.
Harris also noted, for the record, that this proposal would take away an option for what existing property owners are allowed to build on their land. Commissioner Matthew Mitchell pointed out that a property owner would still be able to go through the planned development process to allow storage units, if such a development would be appropriate in a particular area.
“That is probably what would happen in the future,” Nelson said. “We would just be faced with that challenge to rezone it at that time. I see both sides of it. It is kind of difficult because when people come to the commission one of the comments is ‘Is this going to affect my property value?’ It could. But they do have the option to rezone or get a planned development.”
Implementation
If approved as proposed, there would be no change for existing storage facilities, which would be grandfathered in. Morris also told the commission that if any projects in the works already have a building permit issued for a storage development, that approval would also be grandfathered in. City Attorney Kelly Garry said that there are several others stages in the development process that, if completed prior to the changes, would allow a storage development to be grandfathered in as well.
Although the proposal is scheduled for a public hearing at the Nov. 23 City Council meeting, where a final decision could be made, the proposal would not take effect immediately.
Garry explained that if changes are approved by council, they would go into effect 30 days later on Dec. 23 in accordance with state statute. But Garry also noted that the commission could recommend, or the council could adopt, a longer lag time if they so choose.
Nelson said he felt pushing back the enactment of the changes to allow property owners to obtain the permits or permissions needed to be grandfathered in would sort of defeat the point of protecting the city’s entrances from such developments. He also noted that pushing back enacting the changes is something the council could still consider if they are asked to by affected property owners during or leading up to the planned public hearing in November.
“If there is a lot of negative feedback, the City Council could always postpone it,” he said. “But at some point, the community is begging for this to happen. So as a commission we can dutifully get the ball rolling. It could take more time to make it actually happen, but at least we have taken one step.”
