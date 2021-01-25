Lake Havasu City is planning to expand its fleet with the purchase of three new vehicles.
The City Council will hold two public hearings at its meeting today on the proposed purchase of three vehicles – including a new armored vehicle for the police department and a couple SUVs for the planned new transit system.
At its meeting on Nov. 10 the council approved using some of the city’s remaining CARES money to purchase an armored vehicle for the Lake Havasu City Police Department at an estimated cost of $292,847. On Tuesday the council will consider a proposal to purchase a Lenco BearCat armored vehicle for a total of $277,016 through a co-operative purchase agreement using bids received by the Houston-Galveston Council which recently purchased the same vehicle.
“It is very typical for Havasu and most government agencies to look at co-op agreements that exist,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “It saves us some time and at the same time we are making sure we are getting the bang for the dollar.”
LHCPD Chief Dan Doyle told the council back in November that the department has had its eye on purchasing this type of vehicle for many years. He said currently the department’s only form of armor are handheld shields which he said are adequate to stand up to handgun fire but he doesn’t feel comfortable asking his officers to depend on them against higher-powered firearms.
Doyle said the vehicle would be able to be used to evacuate neighbors in an active-shooter or standoff situation, and also allow officers to get closer to an armed individual. He told the council that if his department needs such a vehicle right now it would have to come from the Bullhead City Police Department or the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department - which takes some time.
New transit system
The council will consider purchasing a pair of Ford Edge SUVs for the new transit system from San Tan Ford in Gilbert for $34,277.09 apiece – a total of $68,554.18.
The SUVs will be used as part of the transit system’s micro-transit operations that will help connect residents in other parts of town to the fixed routes planned for the downtown area and – eventually – to The Shops at Lake Havasu.
“The thought here is to utilize a couple different vehicles to provide a well-rounded transit program while at the same time avoiding the approach that we had in years past with the old transit program that had 80 to 90 stops in Havasu,” Knudson said. “What we would like to do to avoid all those additional bus stops is to have vehicles that would be able to bring people throughout the community to the bus stops who can’t connect to the bus system otherwise.”
Knudson said it is a more cost effective and efficient approach to have the smaller vehicles for micro-transit than to send larger buses throughout the community.
“It is a little bit different approach,” he noted. “It is kind of the next wave in transit that we are seeing as far as trends and it is a lot cheaper to do it this way.”
The city has already purchased several new buses for the new transit system but none of them have arrived. The Council agreed to purchase the first two new buses in late-September and approved the purchase of a third bus early this month at the meeting on Jan. 12.
During that meeting Transit Director Patrick Cipres told the council that there is a significant backlog of vehicle orders and Havasu doesn’t expect to actually receive its first bus until sometime in April. He said the bus the council agreed to purchase earlier this month will likely not arrive until December.
“With what is going on it is just pushing everything back a bit, so we’ve had to adjust our plans,” Cipres told the council.
Knudson said the SUVs that the council will consider purchasing today would likely not arrive in Havasu for several months.
Other agenda items
The City Council will also consider a request from the fire department for two new LIFEPAK defibrillators to replace older equipment currently in use. The defibrillators cost $28,143.05 apiece and for a total of $57,984.41 – including delivery charges and a discount from trading in the fire department’s old defibrillators.
“Chief (Peter) Pilafas and his team are identifying areas where we can replace equipment with the resources that we have,” Knudson said.
The council will also consider amending a professional services agreement with Atkins North America for design of a project that would install an upgraded 1 million gallon water storage tank located at 701 Scout Drive rather than the 1.5 million gallon tank in the original scope of work. The additional design will cost the city an another $7,795 bringing the total cost of designs for the project up to $94,486.12.
