Lake Havasu City’s police, firefighters and other city employees may soon find it easier to tone up.
Havasu finds itself with a bunch of quality exercise equipment as a secondary consequence of the City Council’s decision to purchase the former Havasu Fitness property for $3 million last month. The purchase of the property on 92 Acoma Boulevard was made with the plan to convert the existing gym into a municipal courthouse for the city but the sale also included most of the businesses assets as well.
Although it wasn’t a primary consideration in purchasing the property, the city plans to put those assets to good use.
“We have six fire stations, a police station, and a public maintenance yard that all have fitness equipment that is utilized by our public safety professionals as well as other city employees,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “The existing equipment that the city has is old, and in many cases it’s obsolete.”
Knudson said the plan is to distribute the recently acquired equipment throughout the city’s facilities to replace those older machines. Any remaining assets not utilized by the city, as well as all of the city’s current workout equipment that gets replaced, will then be sold online in accordance with state statute.
“The first step in all of this is to do an inventory of the contents so we know what is in the building, we can track it and be responsible for each piece of equipment and other assets within the property,” Knudson said. “Once that inventory is conducted we will be looking at the equipment needs for the city facilities.”
Knudson said there is currently no set timeline for distributing the equipment, or selling it online.
The city utilizes govdeals.com and publicsurplus.com to auction off any property it no longer has a use for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.