Law enforcement agencies throughout Mohave County gathered at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport Wednesday to aid with a presidential “Victory Rally” for Donald Trump. The cost of the additional security to local law enforcement isn’t yet clear, but officials say the result was a safer event for the thousands of supporters in attendance.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, several Havasu officers conducted tasks alongside the U.S. Secret Service, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the Bullhead City and Kingman Police Departments and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Bullhead City officials say 50 local officers assisted with the rally, with assignments issued by the Bullhead City Police Department. Although Angus could not give a precise number to Havasu Police officers engaged in the event, he said their service was conducted at the direction of the Secret Service.
Traffic congestion surrounding the event was controlled by the Bullhead City and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments. Bullhead City Police Public Information Specialist Emily Fromelt says the collaborative effort resulted in safe roads and no traffic collisions associated with the event.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen, no criminal incidents were reported at the rally, with an estimated 10,000 people in attendance.
Angus was unable to say as of Friday the cost to Havasu taxpayers for police operations at the rally, but said those operations were conducted during officers’ regularly-scheduled work-hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.