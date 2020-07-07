A SWAT investigation at a Lake Havasu City home resulted in four arrests on Monday morning, the Lake Havasu City police Department said in a news release.
According to police, the investigation focused on the possible sale of illegal drugs from a home in the 2300 block of Alpine Drive. Just before 10 a.m. Monday, the police department’s SWAT team and Special Investigations Unit served a warrant at the house, where detectives said they found a “usable amount” of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Arrested during the search was:
• Timothy Anderson, 39, on two counts of the sale of dangerous drugs and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Anderson is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
• Alexis Helbert, 24, on three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Helbert is being held on a $5,000 cash only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
* Elysia Espinoza, 28, on three counts of the sale of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Espinoza is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
• Joseph McLafferty, 36, on three counts of the sale of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McLafferty is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
