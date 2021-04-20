Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a man earlier this month after he was allegedly found driving near the intersection of Acoma and McCulloch Boulevards, with four stolen tires on top of his truck.
California resident Robert J. Jones, 43, of Mentone, was allegedly seen driving the vehicle early on April 3 with the four unsecured tires lying on top of his truck’s bedcover. When questioned about the tires, Jones allegedly told police he picked them up from outside of a local business, with permission from an employee.
According to the police report, used tires such as those in Jones’ possession are often sent to a recycling company or back to their manufacturer. Until such a transfer is made, the tires will remain the property of the business. Officers estimated that the total value of the tires was about $400.
Jones was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
Officers contacted the representatives of the business that morning. According to alleged statements from employees, the business does not give away used tires due to liability issues. Employees further said that no one had permission to take the tires, which were placed outside only because there was no more room inside the business.
Jones has been charged with one misdemeanor count of theft.
