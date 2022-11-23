Growing up, Troy Stirling always wanted to be a police officer. Now he has the opportunity to take charge of the police department in the city he has called home since he was 12 years old.

Last week Lake Havasu City announced that Cpt. Stirling – a 25 year veteran of the Lake Havasu City Police Department – will take over as Police Chief next month following current Chief Dan Doyle’s planned retirement on Dec. 16 after 16 years as Police Chief.

