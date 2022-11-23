Growing up, Troy Stirling always wanted to be a police officer. Now he has the opportunity to take charge of the police department in the city he has called home since he was 12 years old.
Last week Lake Havasu City announced that Cpt. Stirling – a 25 year veteran of the Lake Havasu City Police Department – will take over as Police Chief next month following current Chief Dan Doyle’s planned retirement on Dec. 16 after 16 years as Police Chief.
“I am truly honored,” Stirling said. “It’s something I’m not taking lightly. There is a lot of responsibility here, and I’m going to do the best I can for our community.”
Stirling said Doyle has been a mentor of his, and has provided him lots of guidance throughout his law enforcement career. Although Doyle will be retiring in just a few weeks, Stirling said he intends to preserve the same high standards and ethical values established under Doyle’s leadership.
“That starts with our hiring process,” Stirling said. “We like to hire people that we feel have strong character. If we bring in a strong character we can teach you to do the job, but if you don’t have that character it is just not going to work. That has been one of those philosophies that has carried on, and I’ve had a hand in that over the years. So you start with that solid foundation. Then it’s important to have constant communication expressing to everybody, ‘These are the values and this is what we stand for. Don’t forget why you are here.’ That mission has been set, so we have a strong foundation. So I want to carry on that component of it 100%.”
Stirling said the police department already has a “very capable and strong” command team in place, which he has had a hand in putting together as a captain with the department.
“We have set ourselves up to where we can have healthy conversations about what our future looks like,” he said. “I think that is the key.”
Stirling said he doesn’t expect there to be any drastic changes within the department right off the bat. But one of his first orders of business will be to work with his command team to hash out the department’s priorities for the next five to 10 years.
“Obviously a big component of that is going to be technology,” Stirling said. “Where is technology going to come into play, and where can that assist us? We see that in everyday life now, and public safety is no different. There are some things that we can’t even talk about today, but it will be here five years from now.”
Once the police department’s long term priorities are established, Stirling said they will come up with goals to reach them.
Stirling said he doesn’t just want to hear from the command team, either. He said he hopes to foster confidence in every member of the police staff to bring suggestions and ideas forward.
“People know that I like to hear ideas,” he said. “I think ideas should come from the ground up. Our officers are out there on the street seeing and working on things every day. So encouraging them to give feedback and encouraging the innovation side of it. Sometimes it just takes small tweaks to make us better.”
One area Stirling has already identified for potential growth is the department’s public outreach and education. He said he would like to see the department take a more active role in education both in schools and at community forums and events.
“I think we can do more with our community services unit. I want to bring back the Citizens Police Academy next year. We’ve had a little hiatus since covid, but it’s time for us to get that back up and running,” Stirling said. “It’s no secret that we have a fentanyl problem in this country, and our community is not immune to that. So I want us to do our part in making sure we are providing the education to everyone, including our youth.”
Stirling said he would like to see the department become more active on social media as well through short educational messages, public service announcements and the like.
“I think we can do a better job of pushing messages out to the community,” Stirling said.
Another early priority for Stirling will be to establish promotional processes with multiple leadership positions likely to come open as a result of Stirling’s move to Police Chief.
“With me getting the Chief’s assignment, now that is going to create another captain’s assignment, a lieutenant, a sergeant – it trickles all the way down,” he said. “So moving people into assignments that I think are important for the organization to move us forward.”
Stirling said he also expects the new role of police chief to bring with it new challenges and require some personal adjustments. He said he isn’t generally someone that enjoys “taking center stage,” but as Havasu’s Police Chief he will certainly be the center of attention more often.
“(Doyle) looks so comfortable in his role because he has been doing it for 16 years. It is going to take me a little bit, I don’t have that comfort level yet, but that will just take time,” Stirling said. “I need to make that effort because I want to meet with different stakeholders in the community, attend meetings, and have people get to know who I am. Chief Doyle and I are different people. We have some commonalities in our ethics, our standards and those type of things. But I’m going to have some tweaks from what his thought process might have been on some things.”
Stirling’s law enforcement career
Stirling said becoming a police officer was always his goal growing up. He credits his grandfather who was a long-time California Highway Patrol officer before retiring and moving to the Clear Lake Police Department. His great-grandfather was also in law enforcement, serving as a captain for the Compton Police Department – back when Compton still had a police department.
“It kind of ran in the blood,” Stirling said. “It skipped a generation, then I took it on. So it was always kind of there.”
Stirling said he questioned that goal after graduating from Lake Havasu High School and moving on to study at Mohave Community College. He said for a while he considered becoming an accountant, a school teacher, and a firefighter. But none of those options ever really fit for Stirling, and he said everything always seemed to circle back to law enforcement.
“I can’t put a finger on what, exactly, it was,” Stirling said. “But I remember my grandpa in his uniform and how cool his police car was. I guess it had an impression on me.”
Stirling said he believes that the attitude of Lake Havasu City residents towards its law enforcement likely also played a role in his career choice.
“This is a noble profession, and we are very fortunate in this community because we have such a supportive community of law enforcement,” Stirling said. “We see what is going on around the country and some agencies don’t have that support. It’s hard for us to comprehend, because we do have it.”
After settling on law enforcement as his career path, Stirling earned an associate’s degree in administration of justice from MCC. When he graduated, he had the opportunity to attend the first ever reserve police academy through MCC – which covered all the testing and coursework required to be a police officer in a 10-month program.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department sponsored Stirling’s education at the academy, and Stirling joined the county as a reserve deputy upon his graduation.
As a reserve deputy, Stirling said he did his ride-along training with current Mohave County Sheriff – then deputy – Doug Schuster, who he graduated from Lake Havasu High School with. Stirling said he also worked at the county jail in Kingman as a reserve deputy before being hired as a full deputy in 1994.
Stirling ended up spending three years with the sheriff’s office, one in Kingman and two at the Lake Havasu substation. It was during his time in Havasu that he decided he wanted to work for the city, instead.
“I was always hearing the calls for service on the scanner, and truly I was bored,” Stirling said. “There weren’t a lot of calls for service to the county, plus being a newer guy you work a lot of night shifts. So I saw the activity level in Lake Havasu and decided that I want to go over there and be more active.”
Stirling was hired by the Lake Havasu City Police Department in 1997, starting as a patrol officer before being promoted to detective. As a detective he started investigating property crimes and was eventually moved to crimes against persons and later homicide investigations.
Stirling joined the command staff as a patrol sergeant for about a year, before becoming a detective sergeant.
“That was probably one of the more fun parts of my career – obviously not the call side of it, but the team comradery and working together,” he said. “You work a lot of critical incidents together and see a lot of bad things, so having the support of people around you is immense.”
While in that role, Stirling received a Meritorious Service Award from the department in 2011. He said his unit had the best crime solve rate of any in the department at that time. He said when he first took the position, detectives were spread out with each focused on a specific type of crime. One would focus on investigating property crimes, another fraud, but Stirling quickly learned that detectives assigned to investigate crimes against children needed some extra support.
“That is an emotional roller coaster,” he said. “So for years we would have one detective that would do that, and they would get burnt out. I was able to craft that unit to where we had three people doing that. We cross trained a couple more so that detectives had a little bit of a break – they weren’t always the only one dealing with those types of crimes.”
Stirling then returned to being a patrol sergeant for about a year. He said he had a great squad with some more seasoned police officers who weren’t afraid to debate with him.
“I think that is where I learned how to have healthy debate and conversations,” Stirling said. “They also learned to trust me, based on how I reacted in certain situations.”
After serving as a patrol sergeant, Stirling was moved to the professional standards unit where he was introduced to a completely different aspect of policing, serving as the public information officer, the training coordinator, and working in internal affairs.
“That is a whole other animal in itself,” Stirling said. “There you have more of a hand in the conversations with the chief and executive staff. You are also dealing with the admin investigations and citizen complaints about our people. It’s the necessary side of the job that is not so enticing to people.”
Stirling tested for a promotion to lieutenant three times while working in the professional standards unit, and was promoted to administrative lieutenant in 2015 on his third attempt. In that role, he oversaw the jail operations, the professional standards unit, and served as the academy commander.
In 2016, Stirling was promoted to support services captain, where he oversaw the jail, records, dispatch, facility maintenance, and budget oversight. He said that is another position that isn’t generally considered glamorous, but gave him good experience with some of the department’s behind-the-scenes operations.
Stirling has been the operations captain for the past year, where he oversees patrol, animal control, investigations and other police operations.
Stirling said one of his biggest projects as a police captain has been to serve as the department’s accreditation manager in 2019 and 2020, after the Arizona Chief of Police Association created an accreditation program for the state.
“Essentially what it does is sets standards for law enforcement,” Stirling explained. “Here are the practices that, as a state, we feel it is important for us to subscribe to. Everything from use of force, to how we manage our records, discipline, evaluation, it hits on every aspect of the organization, and it gives you a pretty good guideline on what those best practices are. There are 174 standards, so there are quite a few.”
He said Doyle had been an advocate of creating a statewide accreditation program, and once it was established Havasu wanted to be among the first to achieve it.
Lake Havasu City ended up being the fourth department in the entire state to receive the accreditation.
“I was the accreditation manager, but I had help from a team,” Stirling said. “That was a huge accomplishment for us. It was good to see that we already had good policies in place, our standards are good, our practices are solid. Receiving that accreditation just solidifies that what we are doing is accepted as the best practices within the state.”
Getting to know the future chief
Stirling grew up in the mountains of Northern California near Jackson, California. His step dad worked for Pacific Gas & Electric, and he was transferred to Topock in 1983 when Stirling was 12 years old.
Stirling moved to Havasu with his family, and has been here ever since.
Stirling attended junior high in Havasu, and graduated from Lake Havasu High School in the class of 1988.
While in high school, Stirling worked for Jack-in-the-Box and also worked a pool route. Stirling said he also had a brief and unimpressive, but enjoyable high school athletics career.
“I attempted sports,” Stirling said. “I was a great benchwarmer in basketball. I only played football my senior year, which is difficult because you can’t just come on in one year and expect to start, but I had a good time doing it.”
Stirling has been married to his wife Kim for 10 years now, and each of them brought one child into the marriage. His son Tyler and daughter Ashley are both Lake Havasu High School graduates.
Kim currently works for the Mohave County Justice Court in Havasu, and before the city and county courts deconsolidated she also worked with the municipal court.
In their spare time, the couple likes to try to give back to the community when they can.
“We love volunteering our time,” Stirling said. “My wife is a very giving person and likes to help people. She loved being a part of the Youth Court program when she was with the municipal court. That gave me an opportunity to go down and work with the kids on their community service projects and stuff.”
Stirling said he does lots of work with Catholic Charities, in addition to other volunteering opportunities.
In his free time, Stirling can often be found on the pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park.
“I think anybody that knows me, knows that I am a pickleball fanatic,” he said.
Stirling said he was introduced to the sport a couple years ago when the city hosted a wellness luncheon and the Lake Havasu Pickleball Association was teaching an intro lesson. He said he talked Havasu Police Sgt. Tom Gray into checking it out with him.
“We went to that and we were both hooked – I just took it to the extreme and I haven’t stopped,” he said.
Stirling is now a member of the association himself, and said he also competes in various pickleball tournaments when he has the chance.
Stirling said the family also enjoys exploring the desert, off-roading together in their RZR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.