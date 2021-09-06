A Lake Havasu City woman was charged with three counts of animal cruelty after officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department found her dog and two cats living in unfit conditions.
According to the police report of Aug. 31 an officer was sent to Barbij Cardente’s Sandwood Drive address after firefighters and medical staff who transported Cardentes to the hospital reported neglected animals.
When the officer was let into the home by a roommate of Cardente’s they noticed an overwhelming strong odor of urine and feces. Police say the cats were in a 4X4 dog cage with a litter box that was half filled and white urine stained blanket. Police also say Cardente’s dog had serve matting near its hind legs and excessively long fingernails
The report says that with Cardente in the hospital and her roommate unwilling to care for the animals, the decision in the best interest of the animals was to take them to the Western Arizona Humane Society. Cardente was charged with three misdemeanors counts of animal cruelty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.