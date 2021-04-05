Details in Sunday’s deadly shooting on Sunfield Drive remained sketchy Monday as Lake Havasu City Police detectives continued the investigation.
Police have not released the victim’s name. The department has not yet released details about the alleged shooter, nor has an arrest been made in the case.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Sunfield Drive at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of the shooting. According to police, the victim – identified as a man in his late 30s – was found wounded inside of his parked vehicle at the location.
“We were just visiting for the weekend,” said part-time Havasu resident Alex Enriquez on Monday. “There were gunshots early in the morning, and the police arrived. We walked over to see what had happened. This is usually a very tranquil, private neighborhood.”
According to the report, officers attempted emergency first aid to save the victim’s life, but were unsuccessful. Detectives have collected evidence from the crime scene and have conducted interviews with possible witnesses in the incident, but police say the investigation remains ongoing.
Neighbors, however, said on Monday they were surprised to hear a violent incident had occurred on their normally tranquil street.
“The whole neighborhood’s quiet,” said Linda, a neighbor who declined to give her last name in an interview with Today’s News-Herald. “(An acquaintance of the victim) was brought home by a male companion, and that’s who was shot. It seemed like they knew who they were shooting.”
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Information can also be given anonymously to Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477.
