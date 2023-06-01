The Lake Havasu City Police Department had its hands full throughout Memorial Day weekend, with an influx of holiday visitors and summer boaters on the city’s waterways. But last weekend was slightly less active for officers than in previous years.
Police dispatchers received 866 calls for service throughout this Memorial Day weekend, resulting in 80 criminal citations. Of those alleged offenders, 60 were booked into the Lake Havasu City Jail. Two alleged juvenile offenders, as well as 18 adults, were reportedly cited and released. Fourteen of those arrests were in reference to felony incidents.
Officers maintained increased staffing levels throughout Memorial Day weekend to accommodate a surge in boaters and other visitors on the Bridgewater Channel and other popular areas of the city’s shoreline. But the total number of calls for service received by officers last weekend was a noticeable decline from 928 calls for service received during last year’s Memorial Day weekend festivities.
Police weren’t merely busy on Havasu’s waterways, however. Last weekend, the Lake Havasu City Police Department stopped 324 motorists, with 102 traffic citations issued. Of that number, 22 DUI offenders were arrested, with seven felony DUI citations issued.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Boating Safety officers also saw a decline in stops this year on Lake Havasu, according to sheriff’s office officials.
Last year, the Mohave County Sheriff’s office conducted 327 boat stops on Lake Havasu, with 276 warnings given and 106 waterway citations issued. But this Memorial Day weekend, deputies contacted 270 boaters, with 190 warnings given and 59 citations issued.
Deputies made seven arrests last weekend on charges of OUI, and arrested 14 additional boaters on charges of reckless operation of a watercraft. Deputies also responded to seven medical calls, and assisted 21 boaters on the lake this Memorial Day weekend.
