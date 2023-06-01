Memorial Day (25).JPG

Summer boaters arrive in Lake Havasu City on Friday, and thousands more are expected to take to the water this Memorial Day weekend.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department had its hands full throughout Memorial Day weekend, with an influx of holiday visitors and summer boaters on the city’s waterways. But last weekend was slightly less active for officers than in previous years.

Police dispatchers received 866 calls for service throughout this Memorial Day weekend, resulting in 80 criminal citations. Of those alleged offenders, 60 were booked into the Lake Havasu City Jail. Two alleged juvenile offenders, as well as 18 adults, were reportedly cited and released. Fourteen of those arrests were in reference to felony incidents.

Memorial Day statistics: May 26-29, 2023

Offense Citations
Animal-related offenses 2
Assault 16
Noise/Illegal camping 1
Disorderly conduct 7
Drug paraphernalia 1
Possession of drugs 2
DUI 22
Liquor violations 1
OUI 1
Resisting arrest 2
Runaway 1
Theft 4
Traffic violations 8
Trespassing 2
Misc. boating violations 8

