The Lake Havasu City Police Department has been enlisted to investigate the shooting of a Kingman resident by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies this month.
According to a statement by the sheriff’s office, deputies were called on Oct. 10 to the Kingman home of 29-year-old Shawn M. Campbell. Campbell had been arguing with family members, according to the sheriff’s report, and had fired several gunshots.
Campbell fired his weapon at deputies before retreating into his home, the report said, and a Mohave County SWAT team was called to the scene and attempted to negotiate Campbell’s surrender.
Campbell allegedly exchanged gunfire with SWAT officers, according to the report, and it was unknown if Campbell was injured during that exchange. Sheriff’s officials say Campbell was later found dead inside the home from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As a matter of policy, investigation in the case and its involved deputies has been assigned to a third party. Recent similar investigations include the Aug. 19 shooting of 39-year-old Havasu resident Ronald S. Chipman by Lake Havasu City Police officers, which remains under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department. Earlier this month, investigators of the Kingman Police Department found no wrongdoing in the shooting of Golden Valley resident Jason M. Hencke, 42, by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.
This week’s incident remains under investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department. The four Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
