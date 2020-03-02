An investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security earlier this year allegedly found that an undocumented immigrant was working at a local business.
According to police, Patricia Ordonez-Velazquez, 48, was a Mexican citizen who had been living illegally in the U.S. for 19 years, and used a Social Security number belonging to a New Mexico resident, deceased since 1974, to gain employment in Lake Havasu City. Homeland Security agents contacted Lake Havasu City Police detectives after an examination of government documents at the business allegedly revealed Velazquez’ undocumented status. DHS agents learned that Velazquez was only one of five people using the deceased woman’s Social Security number throughout the U.S.
On Jan. 14, officers surveilled a business in the area of Lake Havasu Avenue and Centers Avenue, where Velazquez was known to be located. When Velazquez left the business, officers initiated a traffic stop.
Police say Ordonez was unable to provide a driver’s license or other identification while speaking to officers. When further questioned by Homeland Security agents at the scene, Velazquez allegedly admitted to residing in the U.S. illegally. Velazquez was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. She was later transported to the custody of the Department of Homeland Security to await possible deportation.
