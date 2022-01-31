The victim in a traffic accident last week is recovering, after he was struck by a police cruiser at a crosswalk in downtown Havasu.
The accident was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department has identified Officer Salvador Gonzalez as the driver involved. According to police, Gonzalez was eastbound on the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard when he reportedly struck the victim, identified as 81-year-old Havasu resident Henry Ross.
Ross was reportedly knocked from his motorized scooter during the accident, after which he was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, Ross remained in stable condition as of Sunday evening.
The accident took place less than 100 yards from downtown business Sanchez-Hawkins Jewelers. According to Steve Hawkins, one of the business’ co-owners, Wednesday’s accident presented a confusing scene.
“We thought it was a hit-and-run,” Hawkins said. “We knew that a scooter had been hit, but there were no cars out there other than the police cars.”
Hawkins said it’s the first accident he’s seen at the crosswalk, which lies near Pima Wash, north of Springberg McAndrew Park. Although he couldn’t comment on the accident’s cause, he offered his own perspective on the incident.
“I take my son to Starline Elementary School every morning,” Hawkins said. “Once I get over the hill (driving east) in the morning, the sun is so bright that I have to put the shade down. I don’t know if that affected the officer involved, but that’s my experience.”
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Monday, and police are expected to submit the case to an outside law enforcement agency for review.
