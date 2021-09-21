Lake Havasu City Police officers will conduct enhanced enforcement of child passenger safety laws to help ensure the safety of young children traveling on roadways in our community. It’s part of Child Passenger Safety Week, acknowledged from Sept. 19 through 25.
The focus of this safety campaign is to raise awareness and urge all parents and caregivers to ensure their child passenger is riding in the appropriate car seat based on the child’s age and size.
Arizona law requires that all children under the age of 8 must be secured with a federally approved child safety seat or device.
Experts recommend keeping children rear-facing until the child is 3 years of age. Check the weight restriction on your specific seat. After that, a forward-facing seat can be used. Children under the age of 8 or 4’ 9” or shorter must use a federally approved safety seat or device when riding in a vehicle.
