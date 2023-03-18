A 20-year-old Illinois man was arrested this week after he reportedly climbed onto the roof of a Lake Havasu City residence, cursed at the home’s owners and proceeded to smash two of the home’s clay roof tiles.

Police were called at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday to a home on the 2100 block of Wallapai Drive after receiving reports of disorderly conduct.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.