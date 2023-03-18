A 20-year-old Illinois man was arrested this week after he reportedly climbed onto the roof of a Lake Havasu City residence, cursed at the home’s owners and proceeded to smash two of the home’s clay roof tiles.
Police were called at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday to a home on the 2100 block of Wallapai Drive after receiving reports of disorderly conduct.
Responding officers allegedly observed the suspect, later identified as Glencoe resident Aiden B. Riefe, standing on the home’s roof.
According to an incident report in the case, the homeowners were alerted to Riefe’s presence by crunching sounds on their roof.
Police say the homeowners asked Riefe to get off of their home, but did not do so within a reasonable amount of time.
Riefe appeared to be intoxicated as he hurled profanity at the homeowners below, according to witness statements.
Police say that Riefe descended from the roof after Lake Havasu City Police officers arrived at the scene. Riefe was taken into custody at the scene, and booked into Lake Havasu City Jail on misdemeanor charges including disorderly conduct, trespassing, criminal damage to property and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
According to the report, a test of Riefe’s breath at the Lake Havasu City Police Department showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.213 at the time of his arrest.
