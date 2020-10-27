The son of television auctioneer Dan Dotson, of A&E’s “Storage Wars,” is still recovering after a drive-by shooting last month in Lake Havasu City. This week, police released additional details in the arrest of his alleged assailant.
According to alleged witness statements, 23-year-old Garrett Dotson was staying at a rental property in Havasu last month. After spending the day with friends, they returned to the property from a local bar. Witnesses allegedly told police that the driver of a white vehicle, identified by police as 21-year-old Havasu resident Garrett Wilder, stopped in front of the rental property and shouted at them.
Witnesses say Wilder chastised Dotson and his friends for not being Havasu locals, and Wilder allegedly told them to go back where they came from. Wilder was allegedly accompanied by his girlfriend, in the passenger’s seat of his vehicle.
Wilder’s girlfriend, who was not identified in the police report, was allegedly heard telling Wilder to leave Dotson alone.
As Wilder’s verbal abuse allegedly continued, witnesses say Dotson approached Wilder’s vehicle in an attempt to confront him. According to police, witnesses described a flash of alleged gunfire from Wilder’s window, and saw the sudden bullet wound in Dotson’s abdomen.
Friends of Dotson allegedly rushed him inside, and applied pressure to the wound until police and medical officials arrived. According to police, Wilder left the scene before officers’ arrival. Dotson was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and from there flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. Dotson remained in critical condition, requiring emergency surgery.
With no apparent connection between Dotson and his alleged assailant, police elicited the public’s aid in identifying him. Two days later, Wilder’s girlfriend contacted investigators, the report said.
According to her alleged statements to police, she and Wilder went to a bar on the night of the incident, before traveling in her vehicle to a friend’s home. They left the residence at about 3 a.m., police said, when Wilder’s girlfriend said she wasn’t feeling well. According to police, she wasn’t initially aware of the shooting that occurred – only the ringing of her ears from the gunshot, and Wilder’s apparent haste to leave the scene.
Wilder allegedly told his girlfriend that he shot the victim, according to her alleged statements. According to the police report, she attempted to convince Wilder to turn himself in during the days that followed. When he refused, police say she contacted authorities herself.
After Wilder’s girlfriend gave her statement to officers, officers traveled to Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive residence and conducted a traffic stop as he left his home. Wilder was arrested at the scene, and investigators obtained a warrant to search his residence.
According to police, a .380 caliber handgun was found in Wilder’s bedroom, which investigators say showed signs of being recently fired. In Wilder’s jeep, detectives allegedly found a single spent shell casing from the weapon.
Wilder was questioned at the Lake Havasu City Police Department, where police said Wilder described Dotson and another man arguing in the street. Wilder allegedly told police he overheard statements by Dotson and the other man, in which they may have indicated a desire to attack him.
According to police, Wilder said Dotson and his companion ran to the drivers-side door of his vehicle and attempted to pull it open while Wilder was inside. Wilder allegedly told police he felt his life was in danger. He drew the weapon, according to his statement, and fired one round. According to his alleged statement to police, he was unsure afterward whether he’d hit either of the two men, until he read an online article about the shooting on Sept. 14.
However, police say Wilder was unable to sufficiently explain the lack of blood spatter on the vehicle and on the roadway – the presence of which would indicate that Dotson was at close range when the shot was fired.
As of Tuesday, Wilder remained in Mohave County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting, endangerment, possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Attorneys for Wilder have requested a reduction of his $1 million bond. A hearing to discuss possible modifications to the terms of his release is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
