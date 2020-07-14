For six months, Lake Havasu City residents have sought explanation for a tragedy that left two dead and as many as three seriously injured in January, with no criminal charges filed. On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department released additional information in their investigation.
According to police officials, a medical issue caused 28-year-old Alaska resident Scott Jezorski to lose consciousness Jan. 19, while driving southbound on State Route 95. Jezorski’s vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic, police say, where his Range Rover collided head-on with a northbound Infinity SUV.
Killed in the accident were Havasu resident Maria Ramirez-Rangle, 38, and her daughter, Priscilla Venegas, 10. Three passengers in Rangle’s vehicle were hospitalized as result of the accident.
After several months of investigation the police department’s crash investigation team found that neither alcohol nor drug impairment were factors in the accident. The cause was determined to be an undisclosed medical issue suffered by Jezorski.
Mohave County prosecutors chose not to pursue criminal charges against Jezorski earlier this month. It was a decision that until now prompted speculation and hostility toward Jezorski in online forums, police officials said Tuesday.
“The sergeant of the crash investigation team has been in regular contact with the victim’s family, providing all available information,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray.
According to police, Jezorski was not driving in a manner defined under Arizona law as “reckless,” and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office determined that no law had been broken.
“Our condolences go out to the family as well as all members of the community affected by this tragedy,” Gray said.
