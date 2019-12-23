Lake Havasu City Police Officers responded Friday evening to a Birch Square hotel after receiving calls of a loud argument. When officers arrived at the scene and spoke to witnesses, they determined the argument was in reference to a barking dog.
During officers’ investigation, 18-year-old Havasu residence Jesse M. Brown opened the door to his hotel room to look out into the hallway. According to police, a strong odor of burned marijuana emerged from Brown’s room, and officers could see what appeared to be a marijuana grinder and pipe inside the open door.
Brown quickly went back inside his hotel room, the report said, and officers knocked on his door. Brown answered shortly after, and exited the room at officers’ request. Officers secured his hotel room, the report said, and allegedly found a marijuana grinder, pipe and a bong in plain view. When asked, police say Brown admitted the paraphernalia belonged to him.
Brown was cited and released from the scene on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Justice Court Jan. 27 to answer the complaint against him.
