A day after Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled a new round of closures throughout Arizona this week to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Lake Havasu City officials say they will enforce the issue where needed.
As of Tuesday, no businesses had violated the governor’s order, according to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray. But officers are prepared to respond to reports of any business operating in defiance.
“We will continue to educate local businesses about the governor’s order,” Gray said. “No businesses that I’m aware of have violated the new shutdown order. But if repeat complaints are received at a specific business, we will handle it on a case-by-case basis.”
Businesses including bars, gyms, movie theaters, amusement parks and public swimming pools were closed as of 8 p.m. Monday under the most recent order from the Arizona Governor’s Office. While the mandated closures may not be as wide-ranging as those announced in March, they could be necessary in preventing the possible spread of the coronavirus in communities like Havasu.
Although Ducey’s closure order may pose a burden to some Havasu businesses, remaining open in defiance of that order could be a costly proposition. Any business owner found in noncompliance of the order could receive fines as much as $2,500 and a summary suspension of any license held by their business – including liquor licenses.
“The Lake Havasu City Police Department is prepared to help minimize the spread of (coronavirus) by ensuring local businesses are in compliance with the governor’s order,” Gray said. “These are challenging times and our officers and other staff members are taking the necessary precautions whenever possible when interacting with the citizens of the community.”
The new wave of closures is scheduled to extend into late July at the earliest. But according to Ducey, the threat posed by the coronavirus will extend long afterward.
“Our numbers continue to increase in Arizona,” Ducey said in a Monday announcement. “They’re going in the wrong direction. We’re going to have to take additional actions to contain the virus and get back on track. To do that, we’re going to have to persevere, and it’s going to take some time into the future.”
“Remember that you are safer at home,” Ducey said. “The virus is widespread. If you don’t need to go out, don’t go out. Personal responsibility, and responsible behavior, can go a long way to slow this virus.”
