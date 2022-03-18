Lake Havasu City Police investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a Southwind Avenue burglary investigation.
According to police, an unknown man forced open the side door of a home on the 2900 block of Southwind Drive, and entered the residence on Tuesday afternoon. Video surveillance footage from the scene captured the suspect, who allegedly stole the victim’s wallet before exiting the home.
The victim was inside the house at the time of the burglary, according to police, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department has released still images from video surveillance footage of the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40s or early 50s, about 220 pounds, and may be slightly shorter than six feet tall. The burglar was believed to be driving a white 1990s to early 2000s two-door extended cab-mobel GMC or Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with possible paint damage to the left side of its tailgate.
Anyone with information about the offense is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171, or call anonymously to 928-854-8477.
