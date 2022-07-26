A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam, producing a cloud of thick, black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. Authorities said no one was hurt Tuesday and electricity continued to flow from one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation said the fire ignited around 10 a.m. She said there is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated. Hoover Dam is located on the Nevada-Arizona border about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas. It's a popular tourist destination and some of the visitors captured the scene on video and quickly shared it on social media.