A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting after police were called to Walmart for a reported theft.

According to the police report on July 7 at 3 p.m., Lake Havasu City police were sent to Walmart for a theft that just occurred. The report says when police arrived they spoke with security who had the suspect, Drew McAlpine, detained in the office. Police say security told them they were watching a different person when McAlpine walked past them with a cart full of car batteries, LED light, microfiber clothes and movies.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.