A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting after police were called to Walmart for a reported theft.
According to the police report on July 7 at 3 p.m., Lake Havasu City police were sent to Walmart for a theft that just occurred. The report says when police arrived they spoke with security who had the suspect, Drew McAlpine, detained in the office. Police say security told them they were watching a different person when McAlpine walked past them with a cart full of car batteries, LED light, microfiber clothes and movies.
Security told officers they recognized McAlpine and that he allegedly started to walk quicker when he noticed security. Security followed McAlpine out of the store and when they asked if he had a receipt for the items in the cart he said no.
Police say when they entered the security office, McAlpine allegedly became visibly nervous and asked if he was going to jail. Police read McAlpine his rights after watch he agreed to talk with officers. The report says McAlpine told police that he does not have a job and he does not have the money to pay for the items he took (which totaled $1,166.64).
Police say they then arrested McAlpine and transported him to LHCPD jail where he was booked for felony shoplifting.
