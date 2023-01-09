Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested two teenagers Friday night in the assault of an 83-year-old man earlier that day.

According to police, officers responded to Havasu Regional Medical Center on Friday morning after a man was treated for injuries he received in the incident. Police say the man was walking in the 1900 block of McCulloch Boulevard around 4 a.m. Friday when he was approached by men in a white four-door sedan, believed to be a Ford Crown Victoria.

