Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested two teenagers Friday night in the assault of an 83-year-old man earlier that day.
According to police, officers responded to Havasu Regional Medical Center on Friday morning after a man was treated for injuries he received in the incident. Police say the man was walking in the 1900 block of McCulloch Boulevard around 4 a.m. Friday when he was approached by men in a white four-door sedan, believed to be a Ford Crown Victoria.
A man subject got out of the vehicle and began arguing with him. A second male suspect got out of the car and they began to assault the 83-year-old victim, causing him to fall to the ground. They continued to assault the man after he fell, police said.
The two unidentified suspects fled the area in the car and the victim went to seek treatment from the hospital. He was released later that day.
The suspect vehicle was located by police just before 9 p.m. Friday in the London Bridge Beach area. Officers followed the vehicle to the 40 block of Lake Havasu Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Police said the car was occupied by 18-year-old Owen Williams of Lake Havasu City and a 15-year-old Havasu boy. The younger teen’s identity was not provided by police.
Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. During his initial appearance he was held on a $3,500 secured bond. He is awaiting transportation to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The 15-year-old was also charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.
