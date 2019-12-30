New Year’s Eve can be a dangerous time for drivers as holiday revelers take to Arizona’s streets and highways. The holiday provides a chance to gather with friends and family, sharing drinks and cheer – and increased efforts by law enforcement officials to keep Havasu’s roads safe once the partying ends.
Lake Havasu City police officers and Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies will conduct DUI enforcement details throughout this week. According to Havasu Police Sgt. Tom Gray, a strong police presence may be enough to ensure the New Year doesn’t end in tragedy for the region’s travelers.
On Jan. 1, 2019, two drunk driving incidents were reported to Havasu dispatchers. For the past five years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that an average of 300 people died in drunk driving accidents during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, and make up about 25% of all traffic fatalities per year.
“Education and high visibility can help deter someone who may be thinking of driving while intoxicated,” Gray said. “Officers will be visible throughout the community to ensure everyone’s safety. Please do not drink and drive … there are many options for enjoying the holidays responsibly, finding a designated driver and arriving home safely.”
Throughout Mohave County, additional deputies will patrol with an additional concentration on DUI enforcement this week, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen.
“Even though the holiday is in the middle of the week, it will not change the number of people out celebrating,” Mortensen said. “We have seen over the years that citizens are being smarter about how much alcohol they consume and using other means of transportation if they feel they’ve consumed too much. This, along with enforcement details, has helped reduce DUI’s in recent years.”
According to Mortensen, all law enforcement agencies in Arizona have campaigned with local businesses to promote ride-sharing, designated drivers and “Know your limit” ads.
“There has been a big collaborative effort with establishments that serve alcohol, taxi services, tow companies, Ubers, Lyft, ride shares and all law enforcement agencies across Arizona to work together to curb intoxicated driving,” Mortensen said.
Havasu shuttle companies will be available throughout the holiday, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has an app available called “SaferRide,” which will allow travelers to call a taxi service or friend to be picked up.
The SaferRide app is free to download on iTunes and Google Play.
