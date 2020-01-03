This year, the Arizona Legislature will consider House Bill 2070, a new statute allowing local law enforcement agencies to create a new “pre-arrest diversion program.” The legislation would would allow misdemeanor suspects to avoid an arrest record while paying their respective debts to society.
How such a program would serve Lake Havasu City, however, remains to be seen.
The legislation would allow cities and counties to create a program to serve suspects 18 or older, accused of nonviolent misdemeanor offenses. Such a program would apply if such a suspect admits to the offense, does not have prior arrests and has not previously received a civil citation under the program. If accepted, suspects would be provided assessment, intervention, education and behavioral health care services. Suspects would be required to perform community service, and pay restitution if any is to be had.
A pre-arrest diversion program would apply to offenses such as disorderly conduct, theft of less than $50 in property, underage drinking, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, selling liquor to a minor and criminal trespassing.
Lake Havasu City police officers currently exercise their discretion in enforcing the law, in reference to nonviolent misdemeanors. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sergeant Tom Gray, officers attempt to do so in a way that least burdens citizens protected under Arizona law, and preserves the resources of the department. Not enough is yet known about HB 2070, Gray said, to determine how such a program would augment officers’ efforts.
According to the legislation, victims of such an offense would need to approve the application of such a program before it could be implemented. If a criminal suspect successfully completes the proposed program, he or she would not have the offense recorded on an arrest record.
Any law enforcement agency to create such a program under the proposed statute would be allowed to set its program’s policies, procedures, eligibility criteria and what fees a participant in the program would have to pay.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Chief Dan Doyle, HB 2070 will be a topic for future discussion and observation by the department.
“This bill has only just been introduced,” Doyle said. “An effort such as described would require additional resources to include personnel. The bill does not specify where those resources would come from, nor does it provide details of the diversion program. I’m a proponent of programs that steer individuals away from crime, but these programs require a funding source. We will be monitoring this bill as it makes its way through the legislative process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.