The Lake Havasu City Police Department this year is warning residents of ongoing scams within the Havasu community.
According to police records, there have been 21 reported incidents in which residents have fallen victim to scams since January, with an additional 22 reports of scammers attempting to defraud other potential victims.
More than 42% of Havasu residents are older than 60, and those residents represent an attractive target for scammers. According to a statement by police officials last month, elderly residents may be typically trusting of potential scammers. The elderly often own their own homes, maintain a savings account and have good credit, according to police.
Police say the most common varieties of scams seen in recent investigations include computer tampering scams, social media scams, extortion or online photo scams and fake PayPal scams.
Common scams seen in Havasu: Computer tampering scams typically involve scammers who claim to work for a computer repair or anti-virus company. Such scammers may tell victims that money had been “accidentally” debited from their bank accounts, and they would need to remotely access those bank accounts to refund victims’ money. When such access is granted, scammers may attempt to steal whatever savings victims may have in those accounts.
Fake dating and social media account scams are another common scheme encountered by law enforcement, through which scammers may befriend victims on social media before convincing victims to send them money.
Far more nefarious are extortion scams, through which scammers and the victims may exchange illicit photos. Those photos are then used by scammers to blackmail victims with threats of sending such photos to the victims’ friends and family.
Fake PayPal scams often involve the victim receiving emails from scammers informing them of a fraudulent PayPal transaction. Victims may unknowingly contact scammers to resolve the issue, and be advised to download software on their electronic devices. That software often allows scammers unfettered access to those devices.
A national problem
Scams have remained an ongoing threat to elderly residents not only in Lake Havasu City but throughout the U.S. According to the Social Security Administration, “government impostor” scams cost victims a collective $446 million in 2021, and $509 million last year.
A “government impostor” scam may involve a scammer claiming to be employed by the Social Security Administration or other government agency. Such scammers may ask for personal information, demand payment or threaten victims with arrest if they do not comply - None of which a legitimate government organization would ever actually do, according to the Social Security Administration.
Such an organization would also never require payment through gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfer, Internet currency or by mailing cash to a given location.
What to look for
According to the Federal Trade Commission, there are indicators for residents to look for if they suspect that they are being scammed.
Scammers may often pretend to be contacting victims on behalf of the government, or a business. Other scammers may even pretend to represent a nonprofit organization known to victims. Such scammers may use technology to change the appearance of their respective phone numbers on victims’ caller ID.
Often, scammers may say there’s a problem to be settled, or a prize to be won, according to the FTC. They may say the victim owes money, or that the victim has a virus on their computer that the scammer may offer to resolve. In other scams, the scammer may pretend to be a friend or family member in need of money; or that the victim may have won a lottery or sweepstakes, and may have to pay a fee to get it.
Scammers often pressure victims to act immediately - Either through threats of arrest, litigation, deportation, or warnings about other pending complication if a victim doesn’t act before he or she has time to consider the possibility that a scam may be taking place.
Avoiding scams
The Federal Trade Commission advises potential victims to block unwanted calls or text messages. Potential victims should also avoid giving personal or financial information in response to a request the victim may not have expected.
Potential victims who receive an email or text message from a familiar source are advised not to click any links offered. Instead, the Federal Trade Commission advises potential victims to contact the company using a website they know to be trustworthy, or to look up the company’s phone number. Potential victims should never contact a number given by such a company through text or email, or through caller ID.
The agency advises potential victims to resist the pressure to act immediately - Legitimate businesses or government agencies will give residents time to make a decision. The FTC says that any person or organization that may pressure residents to give personal information is likely a scammer.
Potential victims are advised to never pay any person or organization who insists on collecting such payment through cryptocurrency, wire transfer or gift cards. Residents should never agree to cash a check and send the money to another party.
Victims, or potential victims of scams are advised to contact the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftx.gov, or contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171.
Readers who believe they have been the victims of a scam can find tips on how to recover their money, or protect their identity or personal information at https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/what-do-if-you-were-scammed.
