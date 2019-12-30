Emergency dispatchers received multiple calls from a Lake Havasu City woman this month. The woman allegedly reported there was a bomb in her home, the universe was going to explode, she was going to make coffee – and then she asked dispatchers how their day was going.
When officers arrived at the residence, on Combat Drive, they spoke with the boyfriend of 52-year-old Gina McDonald. According to police, her boyfriend was unaware that McDonald had contacted emergency dispatchers.
Police have not identified McDonald’s boyfriend, who reported that McDonald had struck him one day prior. According to his alleged statements, McDonald hadn’t been the same since reading “The Secret” about two weeks before the incident. She barely slept, according to his alleged statements. McDonald smoked marijuana and began to make nonsensical statements including plans to “build a bomb.” She allegedly struck her boyfriend during an argument in their home, and during that incident she was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct.
When McDonald allegedly contacted emergency dispatchers on Dec. 18, officers determined there was no bomb at the scene. Less than an hour later, officers received another call from McDonald. When they returned to the scene, the report said, she had allegedly disrobed and was planning to go outside. Officers warned McDonald not to contact emergency dispatchers again, and according to the report, she assured them she intended to do so.
McDonald was arrested on charges of falsely reporting a bomb or emergency, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
