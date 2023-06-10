Havasu vacation rental map

Lake Havasu City have posted a GIS map on its website that shows the location of every vacation rental property in town that has registered with the city. The map also includes the emergency contact information for each rental.

 Screenshot

There are more than 1,100 vacation rentals in Lake Havasu City that have completed the new registration process with the city, or are currently in the process of registering.

Havasu and many other cities and towns throughout Arizona adopted new short-term rental regulations that were made available through a new state statute passed by the Arizona Legislature in 2022, including a local registration process for vacation rentals. The Havasu City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in November that implemented all of the new regulations that a city is allowed to impose, and the ordinance took effect on March 1.

