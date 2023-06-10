There are more than 1,100 vacation rentals in Lake Havasu City that have completed the new registration process with the city, or are currently in the process of registering.
Havasu and many other cities and towns throughout Arizona adopted new short-term rental regulations that were made available through a new state statute passed by the Arizona Legislature in 2022, including a local registration process for vacation rentals. The Havasu City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in November that implemented all of the new regulations that a city is allowed to impose, and the ordinance took effect on March 1.
Since then, City Manager Jess Knudson said 970 short term rental units have registered with the city, and a little more than 150 are still pending.
“We are at the tail end of the process,” Knudson said. “The 970 that are registered, that is a very large number in a short period of time thanks to our customer service team here at the city. There is a lot of back and forth to get to that point. So I’m very pleased with the progress.”
According to the US Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, there are a total of 33,869 total housing units in Havasu. That means that the roughly 1,120 vacation rentals that have either been registered or are in the process of registering make up about 3.3% of the overall housing supply.
In addition to creating a registration process, Havasu’s new ordinance also requires that vacation rentals notify all immediately adjacent single family residential neighbors of their permit number, address, and provide emergency contact information prior to offering the property up for rent. State statute does not allow a city to require the property owner to contact anyone that is not immediately adjacent, but Havasu has recently made all of that information available via an online map.
Knudson said the city’s GIS map, which can be found at tinyurl.com/ms7rfzb7, launched a couple weeks ago. It lists all vacation rentals that have been registered with the city so far, along with emergency information including the name of the contact for the property and their phone number and email address.
“If residents do see a short term rental operating in their neighborhood that is not on that website, we would love to hear from them,” Knudson said. “We will take that information and follow through with it. In the meantime, the city operates software that scrubs several booking websites that advertise for short term rentals.”
Knudson also encouraged any residents who have had issues with a short term rental property in their neighborhood to visit the map to find out who to contact about the property.
Havasu has established a hotline – 928-466-4323 – for citizens to call with questions or to report non-emergency related issues regarding short term rentals. The city has also set up a website for citizens to submit questions or complaints electronically at lhcaz.gov/vacation-rentals. Neither avenue is meant to be a substitute for the police, however. If there is a violation of the noise ordinance, lewd activity, or any other crime being committed neighbors and residents should still call the police department to report it.
In addition to registration and notification requirements, Havasu’s ordinance also requires the property to post a notice inside the front door that lays out the expectations of renters in residential neighborhoods, requires that license numbers be displayed on advertisements for the property, implements the maximum penalties allowed by state statute for violations, and allows a short term rental license to be suspended for up to 12 months under specific circumstances, as allowed by state statute.
City officials have been saying for years that the vast majority of complaints the city receives about short term rentals are about a small number of the vacation rentals in town. These new regulations are meant to help the city and neighbors to deal with those problem properties.
“We support our short term rental operators in Lake Havasu City,” Knudson said. “These rules and regulations are established for a few bad actors in the community.”
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, police received a total of 63 complaints about noise violations at short term rental properties between Feb 1 and May 24 with 38 resulting in a field interview being written. No action was taken in the other 25 cases, or the complaint was unfounded.
Two short term rental tenants have been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, both stemming from prior noise violation warnings.
“As the case is adjudicated through the court system, LHC Code Enforcement will follow up with the homeowner,” said Sgt. Michael Terrinoni with the LHCPD.
Knudson said that state statute does not allow the owner of a short term rental to be cited for a violation until after the charges against the tenant have been fully adjudicated. He said that will require constant communication between Havasu’s code enforcement, customer service, courts, and police departments in order for the city to hold vacation rental owners accountable for unruly tenants.
“We are in a good spot now, but it has taken several months to iron out the details of how that process works, internally, so it is seamless for those we are serving in the community,” Knudson said.
Havasu also has plans for random inspections of registered vacation rental properties to ensure that they adhere to the requirements laid out in city code – such as the correct number and placement of fire extinguishers, and to ensure they have the required notice to tenants posted near the front door of the rental.
Knudson said the proposed budget for next fiscal year includes an additional code enforcement officer that would bring the total number in Havasu up to three. He said the new code enforcement officer’s primary responsibility would be short term rentals.
“A significant portion of that individual’s time will be put towards short term rentals – specifically dealing with all the requirements within city code related to the operation of short term rentals,” Knudson said. “The concept here is that we would have an individual working on the city team that would ensure those items are being adhered to.”
Knudson said there have been a few difficulties as the city has implemented the new regulations and processes created by state statute, but they have been working through them.
“As a city, if we were able to create a registration process we would do it much differently,” he said. “But we are doing the best we can, as a city, to adhere to the state statutes while meeting the needs and expectations of our residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.