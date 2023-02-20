Havasu potter Lee Mulligan dedicates over 30 years to the craft

Just recently celebrating her 80th birthday, Lake Havasu City resident Lee Mulligan continues to amaze her community with her clay creations. Practicing the art of pottery for the last 30 years has allowed Mulligan to hone in on her craft and expand beyond molding the standard functional pieces.
As a former speech pathologist and special education teacher, Mulligan first introduced her students to creating objects with clay as another outlet for them to use. She would help each student with making pots and other items while assisting their teachers along the way.
With her previous hobby of creating bonsai trees, Mulligan noticed how expensive it was to purchase the pots for the trees. She decided to try her hand at creating her own pots due to her experience of making clay pots with her students.
“I took a class and I thought I would just handbuild pots for my bonsai (trees),” Mulligan continued. “I enjoyed pottery so much that I gave away all my bonsai (trees) and started just making pottery.”
Developing a new passion for becoming a potter led Mulligan to create a vast amount of art including pots, bowls and trays, many of which are scattered across her Havasu abode.
Moving to Havasu in 2003 following her retirement, Mulligan left her California home and built her current house on a lot she had previously owned. The surrounding environment gave Mulligan a taste of the southwestern culture that she now incorporates into her craft.
Drawing inspiration from pottery magazines, Mulligan recreates clay pieces featured by other artists to give each piece a sense of her own style. Putting her creative touch to use, Mulligan was once approached to mold a horse figure out of clay.
Not wanting to copy the sample image given to her, Mulligan found a way to design and produce a clay horse in a completely different style. When members of the Havasu Art Guild caught wind of her latest creations, Mulligan’s horses became a favorite amongst the nonprofit organization.
“I sort of became known as the horse lady,” Mulligan laughed. “Then, I started making burros because in this area we have burros, especially people who come to visit here, go to Oatman.”
Participating in the Havasu Art Trail last February, Mulligan, along with two friends who are also potters, set up their stations at one of the potters’ homes. This year, attendees of the trail will visit Mulligan’s home where she plans on having live demonstrations between herself and her two friends.
After hearing multiple comments on how easy pottery looks, Mulligan hopes the demonstration of throwing clay at the potter’s wheel will change some viewpoints. The process, which Mulligan says is more of a skill, is much more difficult to achieve for inexperienced potters.
Although potters are known for working at the wheel, Mulligan says there are other objects that can be made without needing to use the machine. Taking a look around her home, visitors will notice an array of clay pieces including stepping stones, flowers and other decorative items that adorn her house.
“There are some things that people can do in pottery right away and some things that they need to really stick with and practice,” Mulligan said. “I’m just hoping that we get lots of people that really want to see what we do and are interested in maybe becoming potters, too.”
The 2nd Annual Havasu Art Trail will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail maps are available for free at the following locations: Havasu Art Center, Visionary LHC, Our Place Boutique and The Q Gallery. To learn more about this year’s Havasu Art Trail, visit www.havasuarttrail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.