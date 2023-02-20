Havasu potter Lee Mulligan dedicates over 30 years to the craft

Lee Mulligan is one of a few potters that will participate in this weekend’s Havasu Art Trail.

 La'Erica Conner-Sims/Today's News-Herald

Just recently celebrating her 80th birthday, Lake Havasu City resident Lee Mulligan continues to amaze her community with her clay creations. Practicing the art of pottery for the last 30 years has allowed Mulligan to hone in on her craft and expand beyond molding the standard functional pieces.

As a former speech pathologist and special education teacher, Mulligan first introduced her students to creating objects with clay as another outlet for them to use. She would help each student with making pots and other items while assisting their teachers along the way.

