A power outage affected thousands of UniSource Electric customers Thursday night in Lake Havasu City, when UniSource officials were forced to divert electricity from a transformer on the verge of failure.
The outage occurred at about 10 p.m. throughout much of Central Lake Havasu City, and lasted for about 33 minutes. According to UniSource Public Information Specialist Joseph Barrios, the outage initially affected 6,600 customers.
“A disconnector switch that was protecting a power transformer was showing signs of failure,” Barrios said on Friday. “They made the decision to de-energize the circuits in that transformer, and move those customers over to other circuits. They came up with a plan to reconnect those customers to the grid. But to do it, they had to disconnect about 3,000 customers for only a couple of minutes, so that they could reconfigure everything.”
According to Barrios, the company makes constant efforts to prevent outages in Havasu – especially during the region’s potentially dangerous summer heat. But as temperatures rise, electricity usage by residents will rise with it. With additional strain on the city’s power grid, an application of Murphy’s Law is ultimately inevitable: Whatever can go wrong will go wrong.
But Barrios says Havasu residents can help to mitigate the possibility of future outages.
“We’re encouraging everyone to reduce strain on the grid by reducing power consumption during peak hours,” Barrios said. “The highest usage occurs between the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. If customers can use less electricity during those hours, it can result in less strain on the grid, and have an impact on their electrical bills as well.”
(3) comments
New generator to be here this week.
My condo complex as well as other neighboring residences were affected by this outage. I assumed at the time someone may have hit a power pole, or some late night road work knocked out a power line. I figured the outage could last well into the night and into Friday morning. But just after I unplugged my sensitive equipment like my laptop, cable box and TV to prevent damage from a power spike during initial power restoration, the power came back on...30 min outage...No. Big. Deal...power outages in blue states and blue counties can last for hours, if not days, due to their inherent incompetence, corruption and laziness. Thanks Unisource !!!
Be sure NOT to plug in your EV during daylight hours!
