Mohave County continues to fall short of meeting all of the state’s benchmarks for reopening of schools, so Havasu Preparatory Academy is holding off on its return to classroom instruction for now.
In July, Havasu Preparatory Academy School Leader Dana Mills set Sept. 8 as a goal date for in-person instruction, but state guidance indicates that it’s still not safe for schools in Mohave County to reopen.
Benchmarks for the safe reopening of schools set by the state health department are not something schools are required to use, but rather guidance to help them decide when to reopen.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, schools are considered to be all clear for reopening if the county has shown a decline in new cases for two weeks, less than 10 percent of hospital visits in the region are for “covid-like” illnesses for two weeks, and the PCR test positivity rate is lower than 7 percent for two weeks.
Mohave County falls short on the PCR positivity rate and sits at 10.1 percent as of Tuesday afternoon.
On August 28, Mills sent a letter to parents to give them an update on the school’s plans.
“Please know that we are eager to have your child back on campus at Havasu Preparatory Academy with in-person learning alongside peers and teachers,” the letter read. “But it is also my priority to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment at all times - for students, teachers and staff. This is why our campus has joined with many other schools and districts in extending our remote learning status for all students until at least Monday, Oct. 12.”
Mills also thanked parents and students for their support on “this new learning journey.” The school started distance learning in July and will continue to do so.
“Hopefully we will be able to open soon,” Mills said. “I miss seeing the kids, watching them work with their teachers, and just being able to give a high five or a hug.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.