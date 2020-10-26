One of Lake Havasu City’s schools was paid a special virtual visit from federal officials on Monday morning to highlight their students’ success and how they’ve wrestled with the pandemic.
Frank Brogan, assistant secretary of elementary and secondary education for the U.S. Department of Education, held a Skype call Monday morning with Havasu Preparatory Academy leader Dana Mills, as well as multiple parents, students and teachers. The call was also attended by representatives of Sen. Martha McSally and Rep. Paul Gosar.
Brogan’s goal for the virtual “showcase” was to learn more about how the school has helped students succeed and to better understand how they’ve managed the year’s biggest hurdle — the covid-19 pandemic.
Before the virus, Brogan traveled across the country visiting schools in each state that were “making a change and doing things differently” and seeing “rising student achievement levels” as a result of those changes. But in a time where travel became restricted, they decided to take some visits virtual and focus on a new facet of education — how to safely reopen classrooms.
“It has been an extraordinary awakening,” Brogan said, adding that it’s allowed them to visit many more schools on top of learning more about how education has changed in the face of a pandemic.
“After the changes [in schools] began to be made, it didn’t take very long for both adults and students to come to terms with the fact that some of the changes were pretty good and maybe should hang around after the coronavirus passes us by,” Brogan said.
The “showcase” visits also provide working examples to schools and districts that are trying to navigate and plan their own reopenings. Havasu Preparatory Academy was chosen to fill that role.
Mills outlined how her school is currently operating and what precautions are in place, such as face mask requirements, desks placed six feet apart, and water bottle stations that have replaced drinking fountains. She also emphasized the continued use of online learning in tandem with in-person instruction, allowing for seamless transition both into and out of the classroom, should schools need to be closed again or students decide to return to campus.
Brogan was also introduced to some teachers and parents, who expressed their confidence in HPA’s return to campus and the safety measures implemented. Students told him that their teachers are “nice,” and they’re glad to be back in classrooms.
With years of experience in education roles and on school campuses, Brogan said, “I know, not only what a busy time of year it is, but I also know these could not be more interesting times if you tried to make it up on a good day… I know what an invasion like this can do by way of disruption.”
But there’s “a reawakening” taking place in America as to the importance of schools, Brogan said, adding that “sometimes, you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”
