Even more of Lake Havasu City’s students are back in classrooms now that Havasu Preparatory Academy has reopened its doors to kindergarten through second grade students.
Thursday was the young students’ first day back at school, and they came prepared with their uniforms, backpacks, and face masks.
“My heart is so full having our little scholars on campus,” School Leader Dana Mills said Thursday. She said the first day went without a hitch.
Mohave County now meets all of the state’s benchmarks for the safe reopening of schools, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The school held off on returning to classrooms while Mohave County was falling short of benchmarks.
Mills wrote a letter to parents on Sept. 18 to give an update on the school’s “reintegration” plan. Allowing the kindergarten through second grade students back first provided an opportunity to practice safety procedures and expectations the school has been preparing for within the past six months, Mills wrote.
Third through eighth grade students will be invited back to campus starting Oct. 12. Online learning will continue to be an option for all students.
