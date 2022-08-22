Doyle Wilson storm photos.jpg

Lightning strike Sunday night during the monsoon 

 Submitted by Doyle Wilson

Lake Havasu City faced its second major storm in the past seven days this weekend, with rainfall measurements averaging about a half-inch throughout the Havasu region. And according to the National Weather Service, there’s more on the way.

The Lake Havasu City Fire Department received two weather-related calls late Sunday evening due to trees caught in power lines. And although no injuries were reported, emergency officials are already preparing for predicted thunderstorms later this week.

