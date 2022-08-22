Lake Havasu City faced its second major storm in the past seven days this weekend, with rainfall measurements averaging about a half-inch throughout the Havasu region. And according to the National Weather Service, there’s more on the way.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department received two weather-related calls late Sunday evening due to trees caught in power lines. And although no injuries were reported, emergency officials are already preparing for predicted thunderstorms later this week.
“We are always prepared for these types of responses, and follow the National Weather Service to stay ahead of any unforeseen potentials,” said Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Pete Pilafas on Monday. Potential hazards may include swift-moving floodwater, as was seen on Thursday, or possible downed power lines and storm-related injuries.
According to Pilafas, stormy weather can be unpredictable and sometimes intermittent, with several seasons passing between storms of the kind seen on Sunday. But fire officials are ready, should those storms come.
“We are an all-hazard response organization that works to stay ahead of storm resource needs,” Pilafas said. “We remain prepared to expand our command system as needed to deal with unforeseen weather activity.”
And according to National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair, Sunday night’s storm was a big one - primarily because it wasn’t just one storm.
“It’s been an active monsoon season,” Adair said. “It hit Havasu hard last week, and hit especially hard on Sunday. A blast of humid air rose up over Southern Utah on Sunday, which created the right condition for several storms to generate. Those storms traveled 100 miles in an organized line over Lake Mead, and down into Havasu.”
With those storms came as much as 0.71 inches of rainfall in some areas of Havasu, while other areas received as little as 0.1 inches, with gusts as high as 52 miles per hour.
“For the next few days, there will be a few isolated thunderstorms over the mountains, but monsoon season isn’t over,” Adair said. “Havasu should remain clear until the latter half of the week, until that humid air moves back in. There will be a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, with possibly more on Thursday, and a 20% chance of thunderstorms on Friday.”
Elsewhere, weather officials have reported tornado sightings in Northern Mohave County, east of Lake Mead, and in Southern Utah, west of St. George. According to the National Weather Service, only four tornadoes have been reported in Mohave County since 2005.
