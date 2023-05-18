A pair of improvement districts along McCulloch Boulevard in Lake Havasu City’s downtown area could be dissolved next week, including the district that has been paying for maintenance and upkeep of Wheeler Park and the rest of the McCulloch Boulevard median.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will hold separate public hearings to consider dissolving Improvement District No. 4 (also known as the McCulloch Median District) and Improvement District No. 7 (McCulloch Streetscape District). Councilmembers already discussed the potential to dissolve the McCulloch Median District during its budget work session in April.

