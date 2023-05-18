A pair of improvement districts along McCulloch Boulevard in Lake Havasu City’s downtown area could be dissolved next week, including the district that has been paying for maintenance and upkeep of Wheeler Park and the rest of the McCulloch Boulevard median.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will hold separate public hearings to consider dissolving Improvement District No. 4 (also known as the McCulloch Median District) and Improvement District No. 7 (McCulloch Streetscape District). Councilmembers already discussed the potential to dissolve the McCulloch Median District during its budget work session in April.
At that time the council appeared to unanimously support dissolving the district, which would result in the city covering the maintenance costs for the McCulloch Median from Smoketree to Lake Havasu Avenue, which includes Wheeler Park. A couple councilmembers said they are leaning towards dissolving Improvement District No. 4, but said they would like to hear from property owners in that district to make sure that is what they want.
During the work session in April, City Attorney Kelly Garry told the council improvement districts have been part of the area since before the city was formed. Mohave County originally created three improvement districts in the area, which were dissolved once the planned improvements were completed and the bonds were repaid. After those were dissolved, Havasu quickly created five new improvement districts in 1987 that covered the same area as the county’s original three districts to maintain the improvements.
Garry said many of those districts were set up to maintain the gas lights in the area and have since been dissolved as gas lights have gone out of style. Only the McCulloch Median District and the London Bridge Plaza District (Improvement District No. 2) are still in place of the original five improvement districts.
The council has indicated it intends to keep the London Bridge Plaza District in place because the property owners in the district appear to want to keep it going. The district raises about $16,000 each year, and the money is used to hire a landscaper to tend to the plaza, as well as cover some of the cost of the utilities for the plaza.
The council will also hold a separate public hearing Tuesday to consider officially dissolving the McCulloch Streetscape District. The district was not one of the original five that Havasu created in 1987. Instead, it was established in 2000 to make some specific improvements to the Main Street section of McCulloch Boulevard – between Acoma Boulevard and Smoketree. The district helped fund street improvements, concrete sidewalks, landscaping, irrigation systems, street benches, trash cans, lighting and more.
The staff report says all of the improvements that the district was created for have been completed, and all of the assessments and bonds have been paid. Staff says the district has been inactive for more than five years, and suggests dissolving that district to avoid any confusion in the future.
