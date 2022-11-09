The Lake Havasu City Council wants to take a closer look at all of the fees that the city charges for the services it offers, with an eye on increasing the fees to keep up with the unusually high inflation experienced over the past 12 months.

During the meeting on Tuesday, councilmembers directed staff to review all of the fees charged by the city — everything from the cost to rent a pavilion at Rotary Park, to the cost for city staff to review development plans, and the cost to rent a hangar at the airport. Recently, such fee adjustments have been made by the council every two years. The fees were updated last year, so the council wouldn’t otherwise consider changes until Fiscal Year 2023-24. But Administrative Services Director Jill Olson told the council that the Consumer Price Index used to make the bi-annual adjustments is at 13.85% for the last 12 months - which she said is nearly seven times higher than it has been in recent years.

