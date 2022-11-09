The Lake Havasu City Council wants to take a closer look at all of the fees that the city charges for the services it offers, with an eye on increasing the fees to keep up with the unusually high inflation experienced over the past 12 months.
During the meeting on Tuesday, councilmembers directed staff to review all of the fees charged by the city — everything from the cost to rent a pavilion at Rotary Park, to the cost for city staff to review development plans, and the cost to rent a hangar at the airport. Recently, such fee adjustments have been made by the council every two years. The fees were updated last year, so the council wouldn’t otherwise consider changes until Fiscal Year 2023-24. But Administrative Services Director Jill Olson told the council that the Consumer Price Index used to make the bi-annual adjustments is at 13.85% for the last 12 months - which she said is nearly seven times higher than it has been in recent years.
Councilmembers seemed to agree that some, if not most, of Havasu’s fees should be adjusted this year to avoid an even larger increase next year. But several councilmembers also expressed a willingness to limit the increases this year for “quality of life” fees such as those charged by the parks and recreation department or the cost to register a pet with the city.
Based on the direction given by consensus of the council, city staff will now review all of the fees that it charges and bring a proposal back to council showing how each would need to be adjusted in order to keep up with the rising cost to provide each service. Councilmembers will then consider the changes during a public hearing at a future council meeting, and would be free to adjust the proposal as it sees fit.
How the fees are set
Olsen explained to council that every two or three years, every department in Havasu conducts a detailed review of the services it provides for a fee, taking note of the amount of staff time and resources – on average – it takes to provide that service.
“It is based on actual cost,” Olsen said. “The goal is cost recovery to a certain level.”
Olsen said that many of the city’s fees are not set up to cover the entire cost to provide that service – particularly fees charged by the parks and recreation department.
“We do have some fees that are not 100% - in fact most are probably not 100% recovery – but they do have a partial recovery,” she said.
Olsen said in the years between a detailed review of each service, Havasu uses the Consumer Price Index to adjust most of its fees to keep up with inflation. She said in recent years the CPI has been at 2 to 2.5% or less. After making small adjustments for several years in a row, council directed staff several years ago to bring proposed fee changes to the council once every two years, instead.
“This year, as you can imagine with inflation being what it was, the CPI was determined to be 13.85%,” Olsen said. “So it was no longer a nominal percentage. Staff just wanted to bring this to council to get direction because typically we would not be bringing forth any changes. But we wanted to make sure you have all the information. If we don’t apply any of the 13.85% this year, then we carry that forward to the next year. Say we even have a 6% CPI, then we could have an almost 20% increase next year.”
Council discussion
Mayor Cal Sheehy kicked off the discussion by suggesting that the council update some of its fees, where it makes sense, but protect the fees that are typically paid by the average citizen. He noted that many families are struggling right now due to the cost of everything from food to gas.
“I don’t really have a personal appetite to increase fees that impact our citizens,” Sheehy said. “So non-negotiables for me would be to leave the parks and recreation fees alone, and keep any of the fees that our citizens are directly paying for as is. Then we can circle back next year and see what the status of our budgetary outlook looks like, what the CPI looks like, and the recovery analysis that Jill and her team do.”
But Sheehy said he would be open to updating the fees for other services such as development services for property owners seeking a rezone, or for staff to review their plans for development, to ensure it complies with all city codes and regulations.
“Things that are developing as we grow, should pay for itself,” Sheehy said. “So those costs should be passed on to those that are growing or developing. But the other costs should not be bared directly by our citizens.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses largely agreed with Sheehy’s sentiments, while adding that he believes airport fees need to be adjusted as well.
“I think those have been held low for a long time,” Moses said. “If you look at the rate for an airport hangar, a 40-by-30 is $460 a month or something like that. I pay that for half the size for my boat storage. If these were actually held to market the price would be much higher. I think we need to do some work out there to maybe entice some of our FBOs out there to build more hangars. I know we have all heard that hangars are in need at our airport, in a big way.”
But Moses also agreed that fees for Havasu’s after school programs, parks and recreation, and transportation should be kept where they are for the time being.
Other councilmembers felt that the council should review all of the fees charged by the city. Councilmember David Lane said, based on his experience on the council, Havasu residents tend to prefer smaller increases incrementally rather than a large increase all at once.
“They would rather do a little bit here and a little bit there so they have time to get used to it,” Lane said. “It is costing the city more money to do business today than it did a year ago. Plain and simple, just like everybody else our costs are going up. So that means if we don’t raise the fees so people are actually paying for the services they are getting, somebody has to pay it.”
Lane argued that not adjusting fees to mirror the increase in cost would effectively shift the cost of subsidizing those city services to local taxpayers. He suggested that the council return to its practice of adjusting the fees every year, especially while the CPI is so high.
Dolan said he could see where the council may want to keep some of the fees most commonly paid by local citizens flat, but said there are also lots of fees that do make sense to update immediately.
“We don’t really want to hit our local citizens that are using these services hard, with everything that is going on,” he said. “I just think we maybe need to go through it with a fine-tooth comb of how it will affect people.”
But Dolan also said he would prefer that staff conduct a full review of all of the services to give the council a more complete picture of the current situation.
“We stopped doing [adjustments] yearly because there was very little change,” Dolan said. “But this kind of defeats the whole purpose when there are big changes. So I think we should go back to yearly, then we can still go through and make adjustments for those areas. But it is hard to know what we are talking about without those numbers.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke agreed with Lane, saying that citizens in Havasu don’t like it when the council puts off increases in the short term that lead to larger increase down the line. But Coke also agreed with Sheehy that she doesn’t want to put more of a burden on kids or their parents.
“I think there is going to be a fine line and we are going to need to look those over very closely and remind everyone that if we don’t make a change now, the change could be really big next time we look at these,” Coke said. “We just need to keep that on the forefront – that that can happen. We have been through that with the staff wage analysis, we have been through it with water and sewer. I’ve been through this and seen what happens on the other side: It sounds good now to say, ‘No, let’s not raise anything.’ But then it really hurts when we actually have to do that.”
Councilmember Michele Lin noted that council will still have the ability to make adjustments to any proposed fee increases when a proposal comes back during a future meeting. But she said she would like the council to review all of Havasu’s fees.
“I say rip the Band Aid off now,” Lin said. “I think that’s the best, because it is going to hit us later… I know it is going to hurt. So I would rather do the small increments.”
Lin also said she has been speaking with City Manager Jess Knudson about trying to establish more partnerships with local organizations who may be willing to sponsor something like pool fees to reduce the cost to the user.
“I think there is some room for us to still address that and be able to raise these costs,” Lin said. “I don’t want to wait two years and then bring that up to families. I would rather do it now.”
Campbell agreed that the city should adjust its fees to reflect the rise in costs over the past year. She also expressed optimism that Lin’s plan to seek out sponsorships could help defray the higher costs for some of these services.
“My direction would be to go ahead and do the increases per Jill’s recommendation at this point, with more possible sponsorships coming in to help the parks,” Olsen said. “The reason I say that is, as much as we want to help Parks and Recreation, I’m also a big advocate of Rotary Park. As I walk through it lately, I see the deteriorating parking lots, the deteriorating sidewalks, the lifting roots and the things that are happening down there. I don’t want to sacrifice the safety of our community by trying to save a couple dollars here or there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.