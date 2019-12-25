Registration is now open for classes at Quilting at the Lake, said Susan Dull, a member of the Havasu Stitchers.
The club hosts the popular annual event, which is Jan. 7-11 at the London Bridge Resort’s Convention Center.
“There are samples of the finished products that will be taught now on display at Fabrics Unlimited and Copper Canyon Quilts,” Dull said.
Quilting at the Lake’s classes are taught by experienced teachers whose expertise is nationally recognized. Students can register for one class, three classes or take all five days learning new techniques. Instructors in January include Jackie Kunkel, Jackie O’Brien, Cindy Seitz-Krug and Vanessa Fromm.
The cost for Havasu Stitchers members is $85 per day. Non-members pay $95 per day. The Sit-N-Sew option is $30 per day for all. See detailed class information and the registration form at www.havasustitchers.com. Click on Quilting at the Lake.
Lunch is included in the daily tuition fee with a different menu each day and served at the resort’s Martini Bay restaurant.
A Stitchers Bazaar is Jan. 9, midway through Quilting at the Lake. Vendors will be selling notions and quilting supplies.
Dull said that most of the classes tend to fill up quickly.
“There are usually 30 to 40 students in each class,” she said. “But some classes might be able to squeeze in one or two more students. If you show up at the last minute, you can probably get in.”
An added bonus, the gathering’s location provides a front row seat for the Havasu Balloon Festival Friday and Saturday to see the balloons that launch early in the morning, Dull said.
