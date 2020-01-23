The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors will hold its annual charity golf tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Lake Havasu Golf Club, 2400 Clubhouse Dr. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 8 a.m.
Entry fees of $90 per person or $360 per team include green fees, a cart, lunch and a drink.
Prizes are available for the best team attire, longest drive, closest to the pin, 3-hole in one, Super Bowl pools and a 50-50 raffle.
All proceeds benefit the Havasu Realtors Charitable Assistance Foundation.
For more information, call Priscilla Evans at 928-453-6111, ext. 202, Lisa Elliott at 928-453-6111, ext. 204, or Danny White at 928-706-5622.
