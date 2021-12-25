There is a new head honcho for the real estate agents to go to in Lake Havasu City. Judy Tassie has been elected as the president of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors for 2022.
Judy Tassie has lived in Lake Havasu City for 25 years, and she’s been a real estate agent in the area for 22 years. Tassie has been part of the Association’s leadership for seven years. Tassie moved to town with her husband after a few years of being winter visitors from Alaska.
She originally went to college to be a school teacher but when looking at potential homes in Havasu, her real estate agent made another suggestion.
“An agent said to me, ‘you know, you should become a Realtor,’” Tassie said. “I was like ‘no,’ at first, but she said ‘you could get time off and spend time with your kid—it’s better than teaching.’ I thought yeah maybe and that’s what I did and she ended up being my mentor.”
Since taking up reality, Tassie says she has fallen in love with the profession. Tassie says her favorite part of the job are the people that she gets to help find a home.
“I love the people, the clients and the first time homebuyers,” Tassie said. “…Sellers are awesome too, don’t get me wrong. But there is something about giving a key to someone for their first house that is pretty exciting.”
Looking into the New Year Tassie says her main priority is to get the Association more involved in the community.
“I have a few things that I want to get done that are separate from just being a Realtor,” Tassie explained. “We really want to have our presence in the community known and for the community to know we do more than just sell houses.”
She says she hopes the organization will apply for a placemaking grant from the National Association of Realtors, which would provide $5,000 to transform an “underused” location into a welcoming destination accessible to everyone in the community.
Another way the Association is looking to get involved with the community is by relaunching the Realtor Olympics, a community charity event, Tassie says.
“We want a really big comeback for the Realtor Olympics—a charity event that we do every year,” Tassie said. “It is really six to eight events that take place over a two month period and we give all the money back to the community so it’s important that we get the community involved.”
In the time the Association has been running the yearly event, Tassie says the organization has raised nearly $600,000 for the community.
The Lake Havasu City Reality Market in 2022
Looking at the housing market here in Lake Havasu City for the next year, Tassie says that buyers can continue to expect a low inventory of homes.
According to Tassie on the morning of Dec. 21 there were 153 single family homes listed in Havasu but so far in December there were 155 homes with pending offers. Tassie says that means that Lake Havasu City has less than a month’s supply of homes.
“So that is a very strong sellers’ market,” Tassie said.
According to Tassie, low inventory is not unique to Havasu as much of the country is also facing a similar dilemma. Tassie says the people most affected by the low inventory of homes are the buyers who are looking for the first place.
“The first time homebuyers are the ones who are really sad right now because they cannot win,” Tassie explained. “A cash offer or a conventional offer are beating out the first time buyer every single time—which breaks your heart because you know these people need a house. They need to be willing to take that three and half percent down instead of the 20 percent.”
Tassie says she is hopeful that steps are taken next by the city to address the need for workforce housing.
One development in 2022 that Tassie says potential buyers should be aware of is the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.
“Interest rates are still historically low, however, the Feds will come out in December and give their numbers with every indicator saying they are going to raise interest rates,” Tassie said. “That is something to be keeping in mind because right now even though prices are high rates are low. So it is really a wash now but if rates go high and prices stay high it won’t be such a wash.”
