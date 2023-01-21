Site 6

John Goseco, 61, of Lake Havasu City, prepares to launch his boat on Tuesday from popular Havasu landmark, Site Six. The facility’s aging launch ramp could soon be replaced, pending a decision by the Arizona State Parks & Trails Board this week in Phoenix.

 Brandon Messick / Today’s News-Herald

The return of the State Lake Improvement Fund grant program over the past two years is already paying off for Lake Havasu City and others in Mohave and La Paz counties.

Havasu has received the maximum allowable amount through the SLIF grants in each of the past two years since the once-popular grant program resurfaced in Fiscal Year 2021-22. Earlier this month, the Arizona State Parks & Trail Board approved Havasu’s grant application requesting $800,000 to help replace the city’s aging boat ramp at Site Six. According to the application, the city expects to pay $446,080 in addition to the grant money in order to complete the project. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the city is currently working with the parks to complete the necessary paperwork for the grant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.