The return of the State Lake Improvement Fund grant program over the past two years is already paying off for Lake Havasu City and others in Mohave and La Paz counties.
Havasu has received the maximum allowable amount through the SLIF grants in each of the past two years since the once-popular grant program resurfaced in Fiscal Year 2021-22. Earlier this month, the Arizona State Parks & Trail Board approved Havasu’s grant application requesting $800,000 to help replace the city’s aging boat ramp at Site Six. According to the application, the city expects to pay $446,080 in addition to the grant money in order to complete the project. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the city is currently working with the parks to complete the necessary paperwork for the grant.
Last year, the first year for SLIF grants after they disappeared for more than a decade, Lake Havasu City was also awarded the maximum allowable $800,000 in grants. The city used SLIF last year to purchase a new boat and two new boat motors for the police department, along with a new Fire Rescue Boat and boat lift for the fire department.
Michelle Thompson with Arizona State Parks & Trails said $4,563,612 is available to be distributed through SLIF grants this year, and $1,203,734 has already been awarded. According to the state parks website, a total of two grants have been awarded so far, in addition to two amended requests due to final bids coming in higher than expected. All of the grants so far have gone to entities in Mohave County.
In addition to Havasu’s grant for Site Six, the Mohave Valley Fire Department has been awarded $356,814 through SLIF to replace its 1997 Boston Whaler with a brand new boat. The parks board later approved an additional $30,686 for the project after the final bids came in higher than the initial grant amount.
Bullhead City received the other amended grant request this year, getting another $16,234 to add to the $302,134 it received last year for two Rogue Jet boats and four Jet Skis after those bids also came in higher than expected.
Michelle Thompson said one of the two applications that the board will review next month is from an entity in Mohave County, and the other is from an entity in La Paz County.
Other SLIF grants awarded in Mohave and La Paz counties in FY22 include $30,128 to the La Paz Sheriff’s Office to replace the HVAC system at its Waterway Safety Center and $800,000 to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for three new Metal Shark watercraft for its patrol fleet. Bullhead City also received another $106,000 grant for a new patrol boat for its police department and a separate $275,000 grant for a new fireboat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.