The storm that passed over Lake Havasu City Tuesday night dropped more than two inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Official rain gauges located at the Lake Havasu City airport recorded 2.06 inches of rain within a 2 hour period by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The storm included a flash flood watch and some roadway flooding that temporarily closed parts of London Bridge Road on Wednesday morning.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms continue today through 4 p.m., with a slight chance of showers between in the afternoon and evening. Thursday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low temperature of 52 degrees. Sunny skies return on Friday, with a high near 63 degrees. Weekend temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.