Lake Havasu City has learned that it is slated to receive almost $5 million less from the American Recovery Plan than Congressional estimates reported at the time the act was passed.
In response Mayor Cal Sheehy has signed onto a letter alongside mayors from Kingman, Prescott Valley, Queen Creek, Buckeye, Goodyear, and the City of Maricopa addressed to Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly asking for their help in correcting the issue. According to the letter, all seven Arizona cities and towns received an unexpected classification of “Metropolitan Cities” from the U.S. Treasury which caused the allocations of relief funds to come from a more competitive pool – resulting in decreases between 23% and 60% for the seven cities and towns.
For Havasu specifically, the classification results in a total allocation of $8.528,306 - $4.8 million less than the $13.3 million projected by Congressional estimates when the act was originally passed. Sheehy said Havasu has still not received the funds yet.
“This is using their estimates,” Sheehy said. “These numbers came from the feds, not from us. So it is a bit shocking when these are the expectations our citizens have of what is available to our community. So a nearly $5 million cut certainly is not what our citizens have been expecting.”
Lake Havasu City officials have said that they are still not sure how the city might be allowed to spend the money – half of which is scheduled to come this year with the other half coming 12 months later. In fact, Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson have both recently said that it’s possible the city will not be able to spend the money at all due to complicated restrictions regarding acceptable uses for the relief money.
“The treasury is still working their way through how the funds can be spent,” Sheehy said. “So we still don’t have the full guidance from treasury on what projects or what items this money could be used for.”
The letter from Havasu and other cities argues that the cities have not been classified as Metropolitan Cities for any previous coronavirus relief packages.
“Changing our classification now is illogical when we have been non-entitled for the entire duration of the pandemic, the exact period these funds are supposed to help our communities recover from,” the letter states.
Sinema and Kelley released a joint statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the letter from the mayors. “Arizona’s cities and towns shouldered incredible responsibilities during the pandemic and deserve their fair share of these crucial resources,” the statement said. “That’s why we’re working closely with Arizona’s local leaders to ensure our cities and towns get all of the relief funding needed to avoid local cuts to first responders and essential services.”
The mayors’ letter also says that the classification appears to go against the stated intentions of Congress when the legislation was put together.
“We do not believe the intention of our U.S. Senators and Congress men and women is being achieved,” Sheehy said. “We also have some issues with the way the money can be spent. The intention was that is was going to be flexible to meet the priorities of our citizens. It is actually coming out to be very restrictive. So we want to just make sure that the opportunities available to the citizens of Lake Havasu City are the same as citizens of other cities around the country.”
The mayor’s letter asks Senators Kelly and Sinema for help in correcting what it calls a “gross miscategorization” and restoring the cities’ allocations to the levels expected by Congress when the law was passed.
The letter was also sent to White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Julie Chaves Rodriguez, Luke McGowan with the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Counselor to the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Jacob Leibenluft, and the Executive Director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Tom Belshe.
