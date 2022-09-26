Dozens of people gathered in Wheeler Park at dawn on Sunday in recognition of Gold Star Mother’s Day.

National Gold Star Mother’s Day sets aside the last Sunday in September to honor the mothers of United States soldiers who have lost their lives in the service. The Lake Havasu City Military Moms organize an event each year to mark the occasion. This year four Gold Star mothers were in attendance for the event and a total of 10 Gold Star moms and their children were honored.

