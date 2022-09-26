Dozens of people gathered in Wheeler Park at dawn on Sunday in recognition of Gold Star Mother’s Day.
National Gold Star Mother’s Day sets aside the last Sunday in September to honor the mothers of United States soldiers who have lost their lives in the service. The Lake Havasu City Military Moms organize an event each year to mark the occasion. This year four Gold Star mothers were in attendance for the event and a total of 10 Gold Star moms and their children were honored.
Those honored include Debbie Tinnell and her son Patrick Tinnell, Lori Deysie and her son Tyler Deysie, Mona Hester and her children Jamie Hester, Evelyn Hester-Swigert and son-in-law Hector Jimenez, Joni Johnson and her son Nicholas Johnson, Carol Merritt and her son Aaron Merritt, Sally Hook and her son Josiah Harris, Sherri Graham and her son Andrew Riedel, Nancy Bennett and her son Kenneth BEnnett, Janet Mahan and her son Eric Hammar, Nancy Sausto and her son Anthony Sausto, and Karen Tillery and her daughter Kristin Zettelmier.
The event began with the Marine Corps League color guard presenting the colors and the Star Spangled Banner sung by Marissa Bielecki. After the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening prayer Mayor Cal Sheehy made a proclamation to recognize the significance of the day, followed by speeches by State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli.
Electronic candles were passed out to the crowd to hold as each of the Gold Star mothers were honored and those in attendance were given flowers, while information about their children was read by Emcee Bud Watts.
The ceremony wrapped up with a 21-gun salute by the Marine Corps League honor guard, followed by Echoing Taps by Dennis Dickey and Randy Kozak.
