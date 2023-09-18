Men living with prostate cancer can stay closer to home for cancer-specific testing.
Prostate cancer patients can now receive testing in Lake Havasu City that further detects the cancer’s presence. Completing their first successful testing at the end of June, Havasu Regional Medical Center recently obtained the diagnostic agent, Pylarify.
The FDA-approved prostate-specific membrane antigen imaging agent can pinpoint “suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer” in conjunction with “targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging,” according to a press release from HRMC.
Previously, patients were required to travel out-of-town to facilities equipped with the imaging agent, says Todd Duff, director of radiology at HRMC. He adds that Pylarify is not used as a screening tool, instead, it works with HRMC’s existing PET/CT scanner to provide advanced testing locally.
A crucial factor in choosing the correct treatment options for prostate cancer patients is identifying the disease’s existence and severity, he adds.
“In patients with known history of prostate cancer and increasing prostate lab values, it allows us to look for recurrent cancer cells or determine the extent of the disease,” Duff explained. “This can then help the clinician determine what treatment options are best.”
The recent addition of Pylarify can help solidify a patient’s treatment plan while reducing the patient’s need to travel.
With the testing typically outsourced to other locations, the acquisition of Pylarify stemmed from HRMC’s technology assessments, Duff describes.
“We are constantly evaluating technology to determine when and if something is appropriate for us to bring to the community,” Duff continued. “When we can provide a new test or service to the community, we are extremely happy to do so.”
The facility’s Outpatient Diagnostic Center and Imaging Department both provide an exhaustive list of imaging services, Duff says.
Current available services include computed tomography, PET/CT, 3D mammography, MRI, general radiology, nuclear medicine, ultrasound and interventional radiology.
“We have many new and exciting services at HRMC in 2023 going into 2024,” said Venus Lee, market director of marketing and communications for HRMC. “We hope to help our local patients stay close to home rather than the hardship of driving out of town for procedures.”
(2) comments
That’s great, as long as you have an in network insurance that they’re a participating provider/facility…
It's a great accomplishment for treating those of us who were exposed to Agent Orange.
