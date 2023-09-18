Men living with prostate cancer can stay closer to home for cancer-specific testing.

Prostate cancer patients can now receive testing in Lake Havasu City that further detects the cancer’s presence. Completing their first successful testing at the end of June, Havasu Regional Medical Center recently obtained the diagnostic agent, Pylarify.

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

That’s great, as long as you have an in network insurance that they’re a participating provider/facility…

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

It's a great accomplishment for treating those of us who were exposed to Agent Orange.

