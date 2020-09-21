Havasu Regional Medical Center has acquired Sleep-Wake Disorders Center of Havasu, effective immediately.
The hospital will own and operate the facility, which is the only sleep center in Lake Havasu City, and provide sleep disorder studies and related services for the community.
HRMC CEO Michael Patterson said in a news release that the acquisition provides an opportunity “to advance the hospital’s mission of Making Communities Healthier, while further strengthening these vital services here in Lake Havasu City and expanding them in the future.”
The location of the center will remain the same at 1695 Mesquite Avenue in Lake Havasu City.
Four on-site sleep rooms will continue to be available for performing sleep disorder studies, and some patients may qualify for in-home sleep studies as well.
All five current employees of the center will join the Havasu Regional team, and the current medical director, Dr. Devin Cunning, who is board-certified in Sleep Medicine, will continue in his role, the press release said.
The center is certified by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.