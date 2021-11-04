Havasu Regional Medical Center announced the hiring of two new pediatricians.
The hospital says Dr. Denise Sartori is a board-certified pediatrician who specializes in the treatment of allergies and asthma, eczema, acute respiratory illnesses, ear infections, constipation, strep throat and viral infections. She received her medical degree from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her medical internship and residency at New York Medical College.
Dr. Carl Sartori received his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Cupecoy, St. Maarten. He completed his residency at the University of Buffalo, New York. He treats pediatric conditions including asthma, eczema, ear infections, viral illnesses, respiratory illnesses and allergies.
Both doctors w3ill be located in the HRMC Medical Office building at 1851 Mesquite Ave., Suite 202. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 928-854-0094.
