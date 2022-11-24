Havasu Regional Medical Center has a new man in charge.
The hospital announced this week that Philip Fitzgerald will become the new chief executive officer at Havasu Regional effective Jan. 3. He replaces Michael Patterson, who left in August for a position in Denver. HRMC Chief Operating Officer Dawit Tesfasilassie has been serving as interim CEO since Patterson’s departure, but he will resume his responsibilities as COO upon Fitzgerald’s arrival.
Fitzgerald will also assume the role of market president for Lifepoint’s Western Arizona market, in which he will have operational oversight of Valley View Medical Center in Mohave Valley.
According to Lifepoint Health, Fitzgerald comes to western Arizona from Tenet Healthcare, where he has served in several leadership roles since 2016 – most recently as president, chief administration officer of Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix. During his tenure at AAHH, he led multiple service line expansions, a multi-million-dollar construction project, the recruitment of new surgeons, and many quality initiatives. Before Tenet Healthcare, he spent sixteen years in leadership roles at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
“Philip holds a deep commitment to delivering the highest quality patient care, has a track record of fostering great places to work and practice, and is dedicated to being a positive and engaged community partner,” said Sandy Podley, western division president for Lifepoint Health. “We are confident that Philip is the right person to leverage the strengths of both organizations to advance the many ways they make communities healthier.”
Fitzgerald began his career in healthcare as a physical therapy tech and later became a registered nurse.
“Philip is a servant leader with a unique combination of bedside and operational experience,” said HRMC Board Chair Dan Mathews. “His reputation as a strong healthcare executive, avid community supporter, and mission-minded leader who is sharply focused on quality care makes him the ideal person to take our hospital into the future. We are confident he will be a terrific addition to the team.”
Fitzgerald earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and physical education from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico, his nursing degree from Arizona Western College in Yuma, and a master’s degree in business administration from Capella University in Minneapolis, MN. He is an American College of Healthcare Executives member.
“I grew up in rural Arizona. Taking care of family, friends, and neighbors is what healthcare is all about,” said Fitzgerald. “Havasu Regional and Valley View are trusted leaders in their communities.
