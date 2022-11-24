Philip Fitzgerald

Philip Fitzgerald

Havasu Regional Medical Center has a new man in charge.

The hospital announced this week that Philip Fitzgerald will become the new chief executive officer at Havasu Regional effective Jan. 3. He replaces Michael Patterson, who left in August for a position in Denver. HRMC Chief Operating Officer Dawit Tesfasilassie has been serving as interim CEO since Patterson’s departure, but he will resume his responsibilities as COO upon Fitzgerald’s arrival.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.