Heart attacks can happen anytime, anyplace — and to anyone. And when they do, every minute matters. Havasu Regional Medical Center is better equipped than ever to offer life-saving care when and where you need it.
Havasu Regional Medical Center has recently earned Chest Pain Center re-accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care, the accrediting arm of the American College of Cardiology.
To earn this designation, Havasu Regional Medical Center worked closely with key community partners to enhance coordination among everyone involved in a patient’s care – from first responders to the hospital emergency department team, cardiology physicians, cath lab team, and critical care staff to cardiac rehab.
According to a hospital news release, as an accredited Chest Pain Center, Havasu Regional Medical Center has committed to a higher standard of care for emergency cardiac services, continual quality improvement in heart care, and providing the community education and resources to help keep hearts healthy.
warning signs of heart disease
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, responsible for one in four deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The warning signs and symptoms people may experience before a heart attack include:
• Chest pain or discomfort
• Upper body pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw, or upper stomach
• Shortness of breath
• Nausea, lightheadedness, or cold sweats
