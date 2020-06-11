On Thursday, Havasu Regional Medical Center announced that it is relaxing its visitor policy.
The facility has transitioned from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as it gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services.
The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one support person per day, are effective immediately.
A press release from the hospital said support persons must be 16 years of age or older. They will be screened upon entry for symptoms consistent with covid-19. Those who do not pass the screening at entry will not be allowed to enter.
Guests also are required to provide and wear a face mask while in the facility. Support persons are not allowed to accompany high-risk isolation, immunocompromised or positive covid-19 patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.