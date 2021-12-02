While the issue of a vaccine mandate makes its way through the courts, Havasu Regional Medical Center announced this week that employees will not be required to receive the covid-19 vaccination…for the moment.
The announcement comes just four days before the Monday, Dec. 6 deadline and four days before hundreds of HRMC employees risked losing their job.
On Nov. 11 the Havasu hospital sent out an email to all of its employees announcing that they would be requiring the vaccine in accordance with two federal covid-19 vaccine rules. The email stated that those who did not receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Dec. 6 would be placed on administrative leave and eventually terminated.
The November announcement was met with outrage by some HRMC staff who protested the vaccine mandate.
According to Corey Santoriello, the marketing director for HRMC, as of Nov. 14 over half of the 700 employees, providers and volunteers at the hospital are vaccinated.
HRMC CEO Michael Patterson sent out an email that started off by thanking staff for their diligent work to ensure compliance with the federal covid-19 vaccine requirement before he announced the new development.
“As you may be aware, implementation of the federal covid-19 vaccine requirement has been temporarily halted as a result of legal proceedings,” Patterson said. “I want to be very clear about what this does and does not mean for our hospital.”
What this does mean for the hospital is it will not need to have all its staff vaccinated fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 to “ensure compliance with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare rule at this time.” However Patterson says that HRMC will keep a close eye on the legal proceedings.
“In the coming weeks, the state-initiated lawsuit will proceed through the legal system, and we will be keeping a very close eye on it to determine next steps from an operations perspective,” Patterson said. “As always, we remain committed to fulfilling all of our regulatory and compliance obligations, and we will take the appropriate action depending on the final outcome of the legal proceedings.”
Even though the vaccine is no longer required for employees in order to keep their employment at the hospital, Patterson says that the hospital still feels the shot is the best way to protect oneself from coronavirus.
“First, this development does not mean that we are going to slow down our efforts to have as many of our team members vaccinated against covid-19 as possible. We feel very strongly that the vaccine is our best defense against the virus and is a much-needed layer of protection, especially with the new Omicron variant that was recently discovered in South Africa,” Patterson said.
On Tuesday this week a Louisiana based federal judge placed a preliminary injunction on President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring healthcare workers facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicaid.
(6) comments
Thankfully, our constitution and science will protect the people from these socialist/communist scumbags in our White House claiming to be “Democrats!” This mandate is simply to line the pockets of big pharmaceutical companies and dirty politicians!
your - As usual you show you have no idea what a "socialist/communist" is.
I do feel that this may just be a bandaid since it sounds like the hospital still wants employees to be vaccinated even though the vaccine does not keep you from getting COVID. Additionally the new "variant" has been reported to have mild symptoms so it really is not a motivator to get vaccinated. At least the employees have received a reprieve for now.
I am so happy for all the employees whose medical freedoms will not be violated. Those that want it can get it and those that do not no longer have to. That's wonderful news.
With Germany requiring citizens to get vaccinated, it won't be long before other countries ban flights coming in from the U.S.
Well so much for concern about public health.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.